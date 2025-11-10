ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Revises Cyclone Montha Damage To Rs 6,384 Cr, Seeks Urgent Aid Of Rs 900 Cr

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday revised the estimate of damage caused by Cyclone Montha to Rs 6,384 crore and sought an immediate relief of Rs 900 crore after a central team visited the state to assess the loss. An eight-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Pasumi Basu, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, and K Ponnuswamy, Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, visited the state today.

The state earlier pegged the preliminary loss at Rs 5,265 crore. "The total estimated loss stands at Rs 6,384 crore, and the state has sought immediate interim assistance of Rs 901.4 crore from the Centre," said an official release.

The southern state has appealed to the central team to extend generous support, stating that Cyclone Montha caused extensive damage far beyond initial expectations. In a detailed presentation to the central team, officials informed that agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, irrigation, housing, and infrastructure suffered heavy damage across 24 districts.