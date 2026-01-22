ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Providing 40% Incentives To Recycling Industry: PCB Chairman

Jaipur: P Krishnayya, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB), said the southern state is providing up to 40% incentive to encourage the recycling industry, apart from facilitating them with land allocation, special zones on the circular economy and other facilities to encourage investors and entrepreneurs to come forward in this sector.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Andhra Pradesh's recycling model and new policies on the sidelines of the three-day International Metal Recycling Conference and Expo in Rajasthan's Jaipur, he said, "It is an important international conference where various aspects related to industry, technology and innovation are being discussed. Advanced technologies were showcased, and modern technologies on recycling, in particular, attracted considerable attention. Such platforms not only provide an opportunity to share technical information but also allow states to learn from each other's experiences."

Terming recycling an environmentally-friendly process, he said its main objective is to educate the public on how waste management and resource reuse can help in environmental protection. Based on the experiences and ideas gained from this conference, the Andhra Pradesh government has developed a new recycling policy in the state to make recycling organised and effective, he added.