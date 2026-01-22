Andhra Providing 40% Incentives To Recycling Industry: PCB Chairman
P Krishnayya said the main objective of recycling is to educate the public on how waste management and resource reuse can help in environmental protection.
Jaipur: P Krishnayya, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB), said the southern state is providing up to 40% incentive to encourage the recycling industry, apart from facilitating them with land allocation, special zones on the circular economy and other facilities to encourage investors and entrepreneurs to come forward in this sector.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Andhra Pradesh's recycling model and new policies on the sidelines of the three-day International Metal Recycling Conference and Expo in Rajasthan's Jaipur, he said, "It is an important international conference where various aspects related to industry, technology and innovation are being discussed. Advanced technologies were showcased, and modern technologies on recycling, in particular, attracted considerable attention. Such platforms not only provide an opportunity to share technical information but also allow states to learn from each other's experiences."
Terming recycling an environmentally-friendly process, he said its main objective is to educate the public on how waste management and resource reuse can help in environmental protection. Based on the experiences and ideas gained from this conference, the Andhra Pradesh government has developed a new recycling policy in the state to make recycling organised and effective, he added.
Krishnayya said the main focus of this policy is to promote public awareness and civic responsibility. "The government wants people to make recycling a part of their daily lifestyle and to view waste not merely as something to be discarded but as a useful resource. Along with this, several special provisions have been made by the government to promote the recycling industry," he added.
Krishnayya said that by adopting recycling-based technologies, the maximum waste is being reprocessed instead of being directly discarded. "This process involves modern technology as well as the active participation of academic institutions and local recycling industries. This entire initiative aims to ensure that waste does not remain merely a problem but becomes a useful resource that benefits both the economy and the environment. Such international conferences play a crucial role in advancing states and the country towards sustainable development," he added.
