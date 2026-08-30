Andhra Pradesh's Maiden Pilot Training Centre Is Set To Launch In Kurnool
The facility built by Mysuru-based Orient Flights Aviation Academy at Rs 100 crore will provide training that meets international standards, in compliance with DGCA norms.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Kurnool: The maiden pilot training centre in Andhra Pradesh is set to launch in Kurnool soon. Sources from the aviation academy stated that arrangements are being made at the Kurnool airport facility — at a cost of approximately Rs 100 crore — to provide training that meets international standards, in compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.
Shortly after the coalition government assumed office, 1.25 acres of land at Kurnool Airport was allocated to the Mysore-based 'Orient Flights Aviation Academy' to construct the training facility.
A modern hangar facility has been set up adjacent to the building, which can accommodate up to four training aircraft. A small Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre has been established at the site to carry out necessary repairs and servicing.
A taxiway has been readied to facilitate the movement of training aircraft between the airport runway and the training facility, along with state-of-the-art simulators for training.
Part of the Chennai-based 'Hindustan Group of Institutions', the 'Orient Flights Aviation Academy' has been providing training to pilots in Mysuru for 12 years. The academy operates single-engine and multi-engine training aircraft from brands such as Cessna and Tecnam.
Plans are afoot to relocate three of the training aircraft from Mysuru to Kurnool, for which trial runs have already been conducted. With no issues found during the trials, preparations have been finalised to open the training centre.
Currently, classroom training for pilots is being conducted in Kurnool before they are sent to Mysuru for practical flight training. Once the Kurnool academy becomes fully operational, flight training will be conducted in parallel with physical classes. In the future, courses for roles such as ground staff, cabin crew, and air hostesses will also be introduced.
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