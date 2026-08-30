ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh's Maiden Pilot Training Centre Is Set To Launch In Kurnool

Kurnool: The maiden pilot training centre in Andhra Pradesh is set to launch in Kurnool soon. Sources from the aviation academy stated that arrangements are being made at the Kurnool airport facility — at a cost of approximately Rs 100 crore — to provide training that meets international standards, in compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.

Shortly after the coalition government assumed office, 1.25 acres of land at Kurnool Airport was allocated to the Mysore-based 'Orient Flights Aviation Academy' to construct the training facility.

A modern hangar facility has been set up adjacent to the building, which can accommodate up to four training aircraft. A small Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre has been established at the site to carry out necessary repairs and servicing.

A taxiway has been readied to facilitate the movement of training aircraft between the airport runway and the training facility, along with state-of-the-art simulators for training.