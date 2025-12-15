Andhra Pradesh's ANR College Reshaping Future For Rural Children, Gears Up For 3-Day Diamond Jubilee Celebrations
The ANR college was set up in 1950 and initially only Arts courses were offered. In 1974 and 1991, Commerce and Science streams were introduced.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Gudivada: Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) College, a well known educational institution in Andhra Pradesh's Gudivada that aims at transforming the lives of rural children, is set to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee from December 16 to 18. The institute's 75 years' celebration will draw several alumni members, who are now bureaucrats, industrialists, politicians and celebrities.
In the early days post Independence, children of the farmers from Krishna district could receive primary education locally but had to travel to distant places for higher studies. With a resolve to make degree courses accessible to the rural populace, a college was established in Gudivada in 1950. Over the years, this college has shaped lives of many rural children, transforming them into individuals, who hold important positions in the society.
Amid financial difficulties, when renowned actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao donated Rs one lakh in 1959, the college was named after him. Initially spread across 15 acres, the college campus later expanded to another 10 acres. For 75 years, this temple of learning has provided higher education to thousands, paving golden paths for their future. It has produced many IAS and IPS officers, industrialists, political leaders, and film artists.
At the beginning, this college offered only Arts courses, but in 1974, Commerce was introduced and in 1991-92, Science courses started to be offered. Subsequently, technical and teacher education courses were introduced in phases. In 2018-19, it was awarded 'A' grade by NAAC as an autonomous college. College administration alleged that the previous YSRCP government had cancelled its recognition and pressurised the management to hand it over to the government but the management refused. Even though there were difficulties when the government took over the staff, the college persevered with the support of donors and alumni, an official said.
Among those who studied at this college included media baron Ramoji Rao, former Union Minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao, actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, former MPs Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao and Yalamanchili Shivaji, former minister Kathari Eshwar Kumar and former MLAs Tangirala Prabhakara Rao and Perni Krishnamurthy and Venigandla Ramu. Many of its students are recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards. High Court Justice Battu Devanand is also an alumnus of this college. In recognition of the donors' contributions to the college's progress, administrative blocks have been named after them.
Several eminent personalities are expected to attend the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the college. On the inaugural day, December 16, a farmers' conference will be organised under the auspices of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University. On December 17, an alumni meet will be held, where High Court Justice Battu Devanand, former MP Kavuri Sambasiva Rao, retired IAS officer Kantipudi Padmanabhaiah, and many other alumni will be felicitated. Also, a new building will be inaugurated in the ANR College campus.
The programme organisers said former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group CH Kiron and former Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary are among those invited for the closing ceremony on December 18.
Also Read