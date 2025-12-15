ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh's ANR College Reshaping Future For Rural Children, Gears Up For 3-Day Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

Gudivada: Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) College, a well known educational institution in Andhra Pradesh's Gudivada that aims at transforming the lives of rural children, is set to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee from December 16 to 18. The institute's 75 years' celebration will draw several alumni members, who are now bureaucrats, industrialists, politicians and celebrities.

In the early days post Independence, children of the farmers from Krishna district could receive primary education locally but had to travel to distant places for higher studies. With a resolve to make degree courses accessible to the rural populace, a college was established in Gudivada in 1950. Over the years, this college has shaped lives of many rural children, transforming them into individuals, who hold important positions in the society.

Amid financial difficulties, when renowned actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao donated Rs one lakh in 1959, the college was named after him. Initially spread across 15 acres, the college campus later expanded to another 10 acres. For 75 years, this temple of learning has provided higher education to thousands, paving golden paths for their future. It has produced many IAS and IPS officers, industrialists, political leaders, and film artists.

At the beginning, this college offered only Arts courses, but in 1974, Commerce was introduced and in 1991-92, Science courses started to be offered. Subsequently, technical and teacher education courses were introduced in phases. In 2018-19, it was awarded 'A' grade by NAAC as an autonomous college. College administration alleged that the previous YSRCP government had cancelled its recognition and pressurised the management to hand it over to the government but the management refused. Even though there were difficulties when the government took over the staff, the college persevered with the support of donors and alumni, an official said.