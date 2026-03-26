ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Woman Sets Record In Surya Namaskars, Spreads Message On Women’s Health

Visakhapatnam: A woman yoga practitioner has set several records in performing Surya Namaskars and highlighted the importance of yoga in addressing women’s health issues. Nirmalarani Jillellamudi, originally from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and brought up in Nagarjuna Sagar, said yoga has been part of her life since childhood.

“Yoga became a part of my life when I was very young. The benefits it offers motivated me to continue practising it regularly,” she said.

She completed 100 Surya Namaskars in 22 minutes and secured a place in the International Book of Records and also in the India Book of Records. Recognition from the World Book of Records is also expected, she said. At present, she can perform 111 Surya Namaskars in 20 minutes.

Speaking about her work with students, she explained: “I guide female students in practising Chakra Healing. Through asanas and mantra chanting, many health issues are reduced, and hormonal imbalances are corrected.”

With the support of her husband Satyanarayana, she completed a one-year diploma course in yoga in 2016. In the same year, she secured third place in state-level competitions. She later completed her M.Sc. and M.Ed. and is currently serving as the Director of Tirumala Educational Institutions in Visakhapatnam.