Andhra Pradesh Woman Killed, Stuffed Into Drum, Buried In Field; Relative Taken Into Custody
The victim had handed over Rs 50 lakh to the accused for investing in a scheme, which the latter had promised would double the amount.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Markapuram: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her relative over an unpaid investment amount in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district, police said on Friday. Her body was stuffed into a plastic drum that was buried in a field, they added.
The incident, which occurred two months ago, came to light following a police investigation on Thursday. The accused, a resident of Veerabhdrapuram in Arthaveedu mandal has been taken into custody for questioning.
According to police, the deceased, Mudamanchu Adilakshmi, a resident of Pragallapadu village in Peddaraveedu mandal was lured of an investment scheme promising to double the money by her close female relative from Veerabhdrapuram. The accused convinced Adilakshmi that an investment of Rs one lakh would yield a return of another Rs one lakh.
Initially, the victim received double the amount invested. Believing the scheme to be genuine, Adilakshmi handed over all her savings and sold her jewellery to invest the proceeds with the relative. Ignoring her husband's warnings, she even borrowed money from outside sources, handing over a total of approximately Rs 50 lakh.
Subsequently, the relative stopped making payments and began avoiding her. When Adilakshmi confronted her about the money, the relative hatched a plan to murder her.
She lured the victim to her house in June by promising to give her the money. She allegedly served a drink laced with sedative and, once the victim fell asleep, strangled her to death. She then stuffed the body into a plastic container and buried it in a field near Errakonda while throwing away her mobile phone into a nearby pond.
When Adilakshmi went missing, her husband, Balaguravayya, lodged a complaint with the Peddaraveedu police on June 24. The police registered a case on July 21 and intensified investigation.
As mobile phone signals indicated the device was in Veerabhdrapuram, police questioned the female relative as well as local residents. Although she initially denied any knowledge, the murder came to light after the police took her and her son into custody for questioning.
Based on the details provided by the accused, the site where the body was buried was inspected on Thursday and the forensic team from Guntur was informed.
Police said the body will be exhumed after the team's arrival. It has come to light that two other persons also fell into the accused's trap and had handed over approximately Rs 60 lakh to her.
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