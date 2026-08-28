ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Woman Killed, Stuffed Into Drum, Buried In Field; Relative Taken Into Custody

Markapuram: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her relative over an unpaid investment amount in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district, police said on Friday. Her body was stuffed into a plastic drum that was buried in a field, they added.

The incident, which occurred two months ago, came to light following a police investigation on Thursday. The accused, a resident of Veerabhdrapuram in Arthaveedu mandal has been taken into custody for questioning.

According to police, the deceased, Mudamanchu Adilakshmi, a resident of Pragallapadu village in Peddaraveedu mandal was lured of an investment scheme promising to double the money by her close female relative from Veerabhdrapuram. The accused convinced Adilakshmi that an investment of Rs one lakh would yield a return of another Rs one lakh.

Initially, the victim received double the amount invested. Believing the scheme to be genuine, Adilakshmi handed over all her savings and sold her jewellery to invest the proceeds with the relative. Ignoring her husband's warnings, she even borrowed money from outside sources, handing over a total of approximately Rs 50 lakh.

Subsequently, the relative stopped making payments and began avoiding her. When Adilakshmi confronted her about the money, the relative hatched a plan to murder her.