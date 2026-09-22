ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Woman Dies After Falling Into Boiling Sambar During Annadanam

Vijayawada: A 46-year-old woman died after accidentally falling into a vessel of boiling sambar during an Annadanam (free food) programme in K L Rao Nagar, here. The deceased has been identified as Maddi Sujatha.

The incident occurred on September 20 during arrangements for an Annadanam programme organised in connection with the immersion of a Ganesha idol in the locality. According to local residents, Sujatha was helping her relatives with cooking arrangements for the devotees. While a large quantity of food was being prepared, she reportedly attempted to move a vessel containing boiling-hot sambar from the stove. She suddenly lost her balance and fell into the vessel.

Sujatha suffered severe burn injuries to her face, chest, and other parts of her body. Relatives and locals immediately rescued her and rushed her to Vijayawada Government Hospital for treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, her condition deteriorated, and she died on September 21.