ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Will Send Best Teachers Abroad To Study Education Systems

Amaravati: To make Andhra Pradesh Model Education a benchmark for the country, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has taken steps to send the best teachers abroad to study foreign education systems.

Already, 37 teachers have visited Singapore, while another 29 are heading to Finland. There, they will study the best teaching methods in the education sector from August 17 to 26. Later, other teachers in the state will be trained on them.

The International Professional Development Program aims to strengthen the quality of teaching and learning in the state by providing teachers with a direct understanding of world-class education systems and innovative teaching methods.

To this end, a professional training program has been designed in pre-primary and primary education through the 'Joy and Play method' in collaboration with the University of Turku, Finland.

The first phase of orientation in the three-phase training has already been completed. In the second phase, the participants will visit Finland and study. In the third phase, Finnish experts will provide ongoing guidance through online mentoring sessions.