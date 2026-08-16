Andhra Pradesh Will Send Best Teachers Abroad To Study Education Systems
The International Professional Development Program aims to boost teaching quality by providing teachers with a direct understanding of world-class education systems and innovative teaching methods.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Amaravati: To make Andhra Pradesh Model Education a benchmark for the country, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has taken steps to send the best teachers abroad to study foreign education systems.
Already, 37 teachers have visited Singapore, while another 29 are heading to Finland. There, they will study the best teaching methods in the education sector from August 17 to 26. Later, other teachers in the state will be trained on them.
The International Professional Development Program aims to strengthen the quality of teaching and learning in the state by providing teachers with a direct understanding of world-class education systems and innovative teaching methods.
To this end, a professional training program has been designed in pre-primary and primary education through the 'Joy and Play method' in collaboration with the University of Turku, Finland.
The first phase of orientation in the three-phase training has already been completed. In the second phase, the participants will visit Finland and study. In the third phase, Finnish experts will provide ongoing guidance through online mentoring sessions.
Notably, the southern state tops the country in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics (BDA) skilling under the FutureSkills Prime programme — a digital skilling initiative by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that offers industry-aligned courses.
The state government said that under CM Naidu's technology-led vision focused on emerging technologies, Andhra Pradesh is building a sizeable pool of future-ready talent. According to an official release, 1,53,783 candidates were enrolled or trained in AI and BDA over the last three years.
Citing Central government statistics, it said the state has scored the highest number of AI/BDA candidates completing or getting certified under FutureSkills PRIME among all states, with 1,08,895 candidates completing certification out of 1,53,783.
The figures from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the Lok Sabha last week, under the FutureSkills PRIME programme, offer a concrete measure of the state's growing technology-skilling base.
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