ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Will Soon Become A Spiritual Hub For Entire Nation: Chandrababu Naidu

Undavalli (Amaravati): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said his state will soon become a spiritual hub for the entire country.

He was speaking at a 'Yogandhra' event organized at Undavalli Caves in state capital Amaravati, ahead of the International Yoga Day.

The Chief Minister also observed a yoga practice session conducted under the guidance of Baba Ramdev at the event. Baba Ramdev explained various yoga techniques to the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu remarked that Baba Ramdev has brought great recognition to yoga.

He lauded the wonders being achieved through the practice of yoga and praised the impressive way the youth performed yoga asanas under Ramdev's training.

Noting that the youth in today's society face significant stress, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for technology to be integrated with spirituality.

He mentioned that 190 countries across the world are practicing yoga.