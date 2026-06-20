Andhra Pradesh Will Soon Become A Spiritual Hub For Entire Nation: Chandrababu Naidu
The Andhra Chief Minister attended a 'Yogandhra' event held at Undavalli Caves in Amaravati ahead of the International Yoga Day
Published : June 20, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Undavalli (Amaravati): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said his state will soon become a spiritual hub for the entire country.
He was speaking at a 'Yogandhra' event organized at Undavalli Caves in state capital Amaravati, ahead of the International Yoga Day.
The Chief Minister also observed a yoga practice session conducted under the guidance of Baba Ramdev at the event. Baba Ramdev explained various yoga techniques to the Chief Minister.
Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu remarked that Baba Ramdev has brought great recognition to yoga.
He lauded the wonders being achieved through the practice of yoga and praised the impressive way the youth performed yoga asanas under Ramdev's training.
Noting that the youth in today's society face significant stress, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for technology to be integrated with spirituality.
He mentioned that 190 countries across the world are practicing yoga.
He added that efforts are underway to increase the green cover in Andhra Pradesh from the current 31 percent to 50 percent.
Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev praised Chief Minister Chandrababu as a leader possessing both development and vision.
He noted that the Chief Minister is working in alignment with the Prime Minister's goals for a 'Vikasit Bharat' (Developed India).
He stated that if Chief Ministers of other states in the country worked like Chandrababu, the goal of a 'Vikasit Bharat' could be realized even before 2047.
Baba Ramdev lauded Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a lover of nature, culture, and yoga, as well as someone who cares deeply for all people.
He also commended the efforts being made to ensure the capital city flourishes with greenery.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and others participated in the event.
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