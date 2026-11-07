ETV Bharat / state

Andhra MPTC, ZPTC Elections: Vote Counting Underway To Decide Fate Of Over 20,000 Candidates

Amaravati: Amid tight security, counting of votes polled in the recently-held Parishad elections in Andhra Pradesh commenced at 8 AM on Saturday.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC), postal ballots were counted first, followed by the counting of ballot papers polled in the ballot boxes at the polling stations.

Polling was held on Thursday for 582 ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) and 7,767 MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) seats across the state. As per SEC, the voter turnout stood at 70.72 percent, which is 9.81 percent higher than the polling recorded in the previous elections held in 2021.

While candidates for 77 ZPTC and 2,051 MPTC seats were already chosen unanimously (uncontested), today's vote count will determine the fate of 21,012 candidates who contested for the remaining seats.

The counting of votes is taking place at 365 centers across the state. A total of 39,694 personnel are involved in the process. The State Election Commission has instructed District Collectors to ensure that the counting process is completed by 8 PM in the evening.