Andhra MPTC, ZPTC Elections: Vote Counting Underway To Decide Fate Of Over 20,000 Candidates
Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes polled in MPTC and ZPTC elections on Saturday.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Amaravati: Amid tight security, counting of votes polled in the recently-held Parishad elections in Andhra Pradesh commenced at 8 AM on Saturday.
According to Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC), postal ballots were counted first, followed by the counting of ballot papers polled in the ballot boxes at the polling stations.
Polling was held on Thursday for 582 ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) and 7,767 MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) seats across the state. As per SEC, the voter turnout stood at 70.72 percent, which is 9.81 percent higher than the polling recorded in the previous elections held in 2021.
While candidates for 77 ZPTC and 2,051 MPTC seats were already chosen unanimously (uncontested), today's vote count will determine the fate of 21,012 candidates who contested for the remaining seats.
The counting of votes is taking place at 365 centers across the state. A total of 39,694 personnel are involved in the process. The State Election Commission has instructed District Collectors to ensure that the counting process is completed by 8 PM in the evening.
On Friday, State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said, "About 11,002 counting supervisors and 28,692 counting assistants/staff have been deployed for counting activity."
Police security, comprising 40,679 personnel, has been deployed at the counting centers. Surveillance is being maintained both inside and outside the centers using CCTV cameras. The State Election Commission will retain the footage for 60 days following the completion of the vote count, officials said.
Due to severe cyclone 'Murasu', polling in Gopalapuram mandal in East Godavari district and Buttayagudem, Jeelugumilli, Polavaram and Velairpadu mandals in Eluru district was held on Friday.
Reportedly, the Collectors of Ananthapur, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Markapuram and Palnadu districts had also requested fresh polls in seven polling stations, citing incidents of booth capturing and damage to the ballot box among other reasons. Accordingly, the Commission ordered a fresh election in these seven polling stations on Friday.
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