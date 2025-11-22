ETV Bharat / state

Viveka Murder Case: CI Shankaraiah Dismissed From Service After 6 Years

Kurnool: In a significant development in the investigation of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen has removed former Pulivendula police inspector J. Shankaraiah from service on disciplinary grounds.

Vivekananda Reddy was murdered just before the state assembly elections on March 15, 2019. According to senior police officials, Shankaraiah was removed for completely failing to discharge his legal responsibilities when he reached the murder scene and behaved in a manner that raised serious doubts about his integrity.

Shankaraiah was the Circle Inspector of Pulivendula at the time of Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. Even though it was clearly visible from the condition of the body that it was a murder, he did not acknowledge it. He also did not provide proper information to senior police officers and remained inactive while critical evidence was allegedly destroyed in front of his eyes.

Officials said the accused initially tried to portray the incident as a heart attack, and Shankaraiah did not object to that claim, despite knowing the truth. Investigations revealed that he remained silent for nearly seven and a half hours after reaching the spot, despite knowing that a murder had taken place.

Due to this negligence, the then TDP government suspended him. During the inquiry, he gave statements to the CBI twice. In his first statement, he claimed that he did not reveal the facts because he feared riots would break out if he publicly declared it a murder. In the second statement, he said that Devireddy Shankar Reddy, K. Parameshwar Reddy, Erra Gangireddy, and others knew all the details about the murder. He also gave an undertaking to the CBI that he would repeat the same before the court.