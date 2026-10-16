ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Violence Mars First Day Of Nominations In Urban Local Body Polls; Vehicles Torched in Rayachoti

Amaravati: Political violence marred the first day of nominations for urban local body elections in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, with clashes between workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and main opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) reported in Punganur and Rayachoti in Annamayya district.

Vehicles were vandalised, cars were set on fire and several people, including police personnel, were reported injured. Tensions were also reported in Tirupati and Dharmavaram.

Tension escalated in Punganur when YSRCP Lok Sabha floor leader and Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy arrived at a nomination centre with party candidates and supporters to file their papers for the municipal elections.

The situation deteriorated amid objections over the movement of his convoy and the number of people accompanying him. Police attempted to control the crowd as rival groups confronted each other, with stones and sticks reportedly used in the clashes.

The two parties traded allegations over who initiated the violence. The YSRCP alleged that TDP workers blocked and attacked Midhun Reddy's convoy, damaging vehicles. TDP leaders, however, accused the MP's convoy and YSRCP supporters of intimidating their workers and disrupting the nomination process.

Police said the convoy had violated restrictions on the number of people allowed near the nomination centre and alleged that vehicles moved through the crowd, injuring people. Several TDP workers, including Punganur town party president Madhu Royal, were reported injured. Police personnel were also among those hurt.

In a separate incident in SN Colony in Rayachoti town, clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers reportedly involved stones and sticks. Several vehicles were damaged, and cars were set on fire. A police vehicle was also damaged, while Constable Penchalayya was reported injured.

The rival parties accused each other of responsibility for the violence. Police intervened to disperse the groups and restore order.

Tensions were also reported at nomination centres in Tirupati, where TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP supporters disrupted the filing process and snatched nomination papers from women candidates. TDP leaders raised objections over the conduct of former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay Reddy.

In Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district, an argument reportedly broke out between BJP and YSRCP workers after objections were raised over the arrival of a convoy associated with former YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy's family. Police intervened to disperse the groups.