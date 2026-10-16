Andhra Pradesh: Violence Mars First Day Of Nominations In Urban Local Body Polls; Vehicles Torched in Rayachoti
Tension escalated in Punganur when YSRCP Lok Sabha floor leader and Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy arrived at a nomination centre with party candidates.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Amaravati: Political violence marred the first day of nominations for urban local body elections in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, with clashes between workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and main opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) reported in Punganur and Rayachoti in Annamayya district.
Vehicles were vandalised, cars were set on fire and several people, including police personnel, were reported injured. Tensions were also reported in Tirupati and Dharmavaram.
Tension escalated in Punganur when YSRCP Lok Sabha floor leader and Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy arrived at a nomination centre with party candidates and supporters to file their papers for the municipal elections.
The situation deteriorated amid objections over the movement of his convoy and the number of people accompanying him. Police attempted to control the crowd as rival groups confronted each other, with stones and sticks reportedly used in the clashes.
The two parties traded allegations over who initiated the violence. The YSRCP alleged that TDP workers blocked and attacked Midhun Reddy's convoy, damaging vehicles. TDP leaders, however, accused the MP's convoy and YSRCP supporters of intimidating their workers and disrupting the nomination process.
Police said the convoy had violated restrictions on the number of people allowed near the nomination centre and alleged that vehicles moved through the crowd, injuring people. Several TDP workers, including Punganur town party president Madhu Royal, were reported injured. Police personnel were also among those hurt.
In a separate incident in SN Colony in Rayachoti town, clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers reportedly involved stones and sticks. Several vehicles were damaged, and cars were set on fire. A police vehicle was also damaged, while Constable Penchalayya was reported injured.
The rival parties accused each other of responsibility for the violence. Police intervened to disperse the groups and restore order.
Tensions were also reported at nomination centres in Tirupati, where TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP supporters disrupted the filing process and snatched nomination papers from women candidates. TDP leaders raised objections over the conduct of former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay Reddy.
In Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district, an argument reportedly broke out between BJP and YSRCP workers after objections were raised over the arrival of a convoy associated with former YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy's family. Police intervened to disperse the groups.
TDP Moves State Election Commission
The TDP lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging violence, intimidation and obstruction of candidates in Punganur, Rayachoti, Tirupati and Dharmavaram. Party leaders Varla Ramaiah and Ashok Babu, among others, met election officials and sought an impartial inquiry into the incidents. The party alleged that YSRCP leaders and supporters had intimidated its candidates and workers and submitted video footage in support of its complaint.
The TDP also sought protection for election officials and candidates, along with strict action against those found responsible.
YSRCP leaders, meanwhile, accused TDP workers of attacking Midhun Reddy's convoy in Punganur and demanded action against those involved. The rival allegations placed the conduct of the nomination process and the security arrangements at the centres under scrutiny.
Annamayya District Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kununilli said police had intervened to disperse the groups after the confrontation in Punganur. He said the MP had arrived with a large convoy and that only a limited number of people were permitted near the nomination centre along with a candidate.
The SP alleged that the rules governing access to the centre had been violated and that a vehicle had moved at speed through the area, injuring people. The injured were shifted to hospital, he said, warning that strict action would be taken against anyone who took the law into their own hands.
Police have been investigating the incidents and working to prevent further violence during the election process.
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