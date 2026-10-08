ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Unveils 2026 Policy To Attract Foreign Universities

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced the AP Policy for Promoting Foreign Higher Educational Institutions and Private Universities–2026, aimed at bringing global-standard higher education to the state and developing Andhra Pradesh into an international education hub.

The state Cabinet has approved the policy, which provides a single-window clearance system for foreign and Indian educational institutions that sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government by December 31, 2027. Applications submitted after the deadline will be reviewed separately, while additional incentives may be considered for institutions with advanced technology and high-level accreditation.

The policy aims to establish more than five foreign educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh by 2029 and attract over 5,000 international students.

Under the policy, foreign institutions can establish their presence in Andhra Pradesh through three models.

The first allows a foreign institution to establish and operate its own campus after obtaining approval under the UGC Regulations, 2023. Degrees awarded by such institutions will be recognized as equivalent to Indian degrees.

The second model allows a third-party provider to acquire land, construct and maintain the campus, while the foreign institution uses the premises exclusively for academic activities. Such campuses will receive the same status as self-owned campuses.

The third model permits twinning, joint or dual-degree programmes in partnership with local universities under the UGC Regulations, 2022. These programmes will not require the foreign institution to acquire land or establish a dedicated campus. However, this option will be available only to institutions ranked among the top 1,000 globally by QS or Times Higher Education.

Foreign institutions ranked among the top 500 in QS or Times Higher Education global rankings, as well as institutions ranked among the top 100 in subject-specific global rankings, will be eligible to establish campuses.

For Indian private universities seeking to establish campuses in Andhra Pradesh, priority will be given to institutions ranked among the top 100 in NIRF rankings.

A third-party provider can be an Indian company or a higher education institution selected by the state government. Such providers will not have the authority to award degrees.

Their responsibilities will include constructing, maintaining and supervising campuses, managing hostels and other facilities, recruiting non-teaching staff and developing incubation and research infrastructure.

However, key academic functions including curriculum design, admissions, teaching, examinations, faculty recruitment and awarding of degrees will remain under the control of the foreign educational institution.

Third-party providers will also be allowed to begin construction before their agreement with a foreign institution is finalized.