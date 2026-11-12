ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Send Best Teachers To Singapore For Special Training: Nara Lokesh

AP Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh meets Singapore delegation in Amaravati ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that teachers selected as the state’s ‘Best Teachers’ will be sent to Singapore during the summer holidays for training in international-standard teaching methodologies. He said teachers who complete the programme would be expected to share the modern teaching techniques with their colleagues across the state to improve the quality of education.

Lokesh made the announcement during a meeting between an Andhra Pradesh delegation and Singapore representatives at the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) office in Amaravati on Wednesday. The meeting was held under the Singapore-AP Joint Implementation Steering Committee.

The Singapore delegation was led by the country’s Minister Gan Siow Huang. Discussions focused on the implementation and progress of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore, along with the future roadmap for cooperation. The agreement aims to develop Amaravati into a modern, comprehensive and sustainable capital city. The two sides also reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken during their previous two meetings. Lokesh urged Singapore to expand its cooperation with Andhra Pradesh into additional sectors. He expressed interest in using Singapore’s expertise in leadership development, digital governance and skill development for government officials.