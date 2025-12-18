Andhra Pradesh To Launch Kerala-Style Ultra-Luxury Backwater Cruises In Vijayawada and Suryalanka
The operators will obtain approvals for the boat designs from the 'Inland Waterways Authority' and then begin construction.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 9:28 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is going for a big tourism leap with the introduction of Kerala-style backwater cruise in the state. Private operators have come forward to operate five ultra-luxury boats for tourists in Vijayawada Berm Park and the Suryalanka Beach backwaters. According to sources, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has given them preliminary approvals.
The corporation will construct five jetties at both locations and provide electricity connections for the boats. The operators will obtain approvals for the boat designs from the 'Inland Waterways Authority' and then begin construction. Officials said boats are likely to be available by October 2026.
The Chandrababu Naidu-led government has been trying to introduce ultra-luxury boats) for tourists in the rivers and backwaters of the state, similar to Kerala, through private operators, for some time. For this purpose, it invited interested companies. One company that already provides these services in Kerala, in collaboration with another company from Andhra Pradesh, has come forward to operate two boats from Berm Park to Pavitra Sangamam under a joint venture.
A survey has also been conducted for a distance of 20 kilometres in this regard. One boat will have five bedrooms and a conference hall, which can accommodate 100 people. Another boat will be designed to accommodate 200 people for dinner. A jetty and electricity facilities will be provided at Bhavani Island so that the boats can be moored there at night.
In the backwaters of Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district, three boats will be operated by private companies from Nagaraju Canal to Nizampatnam. One boat will have nine bedrooms, another three, and the third one two bedrooms. It will be possible to travel by boat for approximately 30 kilometres in the backwaters. Beautiful locations along the route have also been identified.
The tourism development corporation is conducting a feasibility survey to operate ultra-deluxe boats with private operators in Visakhapatnam, on the Godavari River in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, and in Nagarjuna Sagar. After this process is complete, interested companies will be invited to participate.
Read more