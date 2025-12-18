ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Launch Kerala-Style Ultra-Luxury Backwater Cruises In Vijayawada and Suryalanka

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is going for a big tourism leap with the introduction of Kerala-style backwater cruise in the state. Private operators have come forward to operate five ultra-luxury boats for tourists in Vijayawada Berm Park and the Suryalanka Beach backwaters. According to sources, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has given them preliminary approvals.

The corporation will construct five jetties at both locations and provide electricity connections for the boats. The operators will obtain approvals for the boat designs from the 'Inland Waterways Authority' and then begin construction. Officials said boats are likely to be available by October 2026.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led government has been trying to introduce ultra-luxury boats) for tourists in the rivers and backwaters of the state, similar to Kerala, through private operators, for some time. For this purpose, it invited interested companies. One company that already provides these services in Kerala, in collaboration with another company from Andhra Pradesh, has come forward to operate two boats from Berm Park to Pavitra Sangamam under a joint venture.