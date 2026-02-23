ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Launch ‘HANUMAN' Project To Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict

Tirupati: The Forest and Environment Department is implementing the 'HANUMAN' (Healing And Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid & Nursing of Wildlife) Project to address human-wildlife conflict and strengthen wildlife protection measures in Andhra Pradesh's forested districts.

Officials said the initiative aimed to prevent clashes between wildlife and humans, particularly in areas with large forest cover, and to reduce life-threatening situations for both people and animals.

As part of the preparation, the government has decided to set up Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) for broader wildlife management. There are 12 territorial forest circles in the state. Among them, Vishakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and Tirupati Wildlife Management Circles have been identified as priority regions. Districts with high visitor footfall are also being included, and the project is expected to begin in March.

Each Rapid Response Team will consist of five members, including range, section, and beat officers, along with watchers. Village youth will be appointed as volunteers and trained. The range officers will lead the team. Training on the equipment used for wildlife protection has already commenced.