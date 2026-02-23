Andhra Pradesh To Launch ‘HANUMAN' Project To Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict
The state government is rolling out a new wildlife management initiative with rapid response teams and medical support to address rising human-animal conflicts.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Tirupati: The Forest and Environment Department is implementing the 'HANUMAN' (Healing And Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid & Nursing of Wildlife) Project to address human-wildlife conflict and strengthen wildlife protection measures in Andhra Pradesh's forested districts.
Officials said the initiative aimed to prevent clashes between wildlife and humans, particularly in areas with large forest cover, and to reduce life-threatening situations for both people and animals.
As part of the preparation, the government has decided to set up Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) for broader wildlife management. There are 12 territorial forest circles in the state. Among them, Vishakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and Tirupati Wildlife Management Circles have been identified as priority regions. Districts with high visitor footfall are also being included, and the project is expected to begin in March.
Each Rapid Response Team will consist of five members, including range, section, and beat officers, along with watchers. Village youth will be appointed as volunteers and trained. The range officers will lead the team. Training on the equipment used for wildlife protection has already commenced.
Two teams will be deployed in each identified circle. They will be equipped with wireless communication systems and animal management tools. Two ambulances and two veterinary doctors will also be appointed to provide immediate medical treatment to injured wildlife. Toll-free numbers will be introduced to receive field information, and a dedicated mobile application is being developed.
Conservator of Forests, Tirupati Wildlife Management, C Selvam said, "There is a high level of conflict in some areas of Annamayya district, including Tirupati, Panapakam, Bhakarapet, Srikalahasti, Erpedu and Puttur ranges. In this context, special teams will act as a protective cover".
