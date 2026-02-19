Andhra Pradesh To Introduce AI Tutor In Govt Schools
Developed by IIT Madras, it will offer content in Telugu, English, and Hindi that can be accessed through a mobile app, web platform and WhatsApp.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tutor for students in government schools. The digital learning platform, developed by IIT Madras, will be implemented on a pilot basis across select schools.
For this, the school education department will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras on February 20 at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held in Delhi. As part of the agreement, IIT Madras will provide technical support for the AI Tutor free of cost.
The school education department will share its existing academic content with IIT Madras, which will then be integrated into the AI-based system and delivered to students through digital platforms. The content will be made available in Telugu, English, and Hindi, which can be accessed by the students through a mobile app, web platform and via WhatsApp.
Using this system, students can choose lessons of their interest and study at their own pace. The AI tutor will also ask questions to assess how much a student has understood. Based on the answers, the system will evaluate the student's learning ability and provide contextual responses tailored to their level of understanding.
- What does the AI tutor offer?
- Encourages a culture of self-learning in government schools.
- Conversational teaching is aligned with the prescribed curriculum.
- Voice-based and text-based interaction.
- Contextual answers based on a student's past learning patterns.
- Reduces dependency on remedial coaching.
- Dashboards for monitoring usage and learning trends.
- Reinforces classroom teaching.
- Uses textbooks and material from SCERT and NCERT.
- Ensures controlled responses without misleading information.
Implementation model
Students will be able to access the AI tutor on their mobile phones from the comfort of home and through computer labs in schools. In some selected schools, the facility will also be provided through specially installed tablets. Officials believe this initiative will help bridge learning gaps, personalise education, and strengthen digital learning among school students.
