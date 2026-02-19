ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Introduce AI Tutor In Govt Schools

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tutor for students in government schools. The digital learning platform, developed by IIT Madras, will be implemented on a pilot basis across select schools.

For this, the school education department will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras on February 20 at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held in Delhi. As part of the agreement, IIT Madras will provide technical support for the AI Tutor free of cost.

The school education department will share its existing academic content with IIT Madras, which will then be integrated into the AI-based system and delivered to students through digital platforms. The content will be made available in Telugu, English, and Hindi, which can be accessed by the students through a mobile app, web platform and via WhatsApp.