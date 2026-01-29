Andhra Pradesh To Get Tourism Boost With Introduction Of Houseboat Services
The tourists visiting the state will soon be able to enjoy the unique houseboat experience in major rivers and reservoirs at eight locations.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Amaravati: Tourism in Andhra Pradesh is set to get a boost with the introduction of houseboat services at eight locations. The tourists visiting the state will soon be able to enjoy the unique houseboat experience in major rivers and reservoirs. These houseboats will be operated by private players.
The Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (APSTDC) had earlier also introduced houseboats at several locations, but many of these services were discontinued due to operational and maintenance issues. In order to avoid repetition of such problems, the state government has now decided to allow private operators to run the houseboats under regulated conditions.
The eight locations where the government has granted permission for operating single-bedroom and double-bedroom houseboats include Suryalanka, Bhavani Island on the Krishna River in Vijayawada, Saraswati Ghat and Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram, Gandikota in YSR Kadapa district, Kondakarla Lake in Anakapalli district, Gambheeram in Visakhapatnam district and Tajangi Reservoir in Alluri district.
The private companies are expected to collectively invest around Rs. 10 crores for operating the houseboats at these locations.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently inaugurated the houseboat services at Bhavani Island, located in the middle of the Krishna River in Vijayawada. Ticket bookings are yet to begin for the facility. Two houseboats, a Romantic Float boat and a Dine Boat have been prepared for the tourists at Bhavani Island.
Sources disclosed that proposals for houseboat operations at Tajangi Reservoir, Kondakarla Lake and Gambheeram Reservoir have been forwarded by the respective district collectors for environmental clearance and approval from the Water Resources Department. Officials said the approvals are expected shortly.
Meanwhile, temporary permissions are expected to be issued for boat operations at Swarnala Cheruvu and Sri Potti Sriramulu in Nellore district, Gargayapuram in Kurnool district and Yadurlanka in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.
Each houseboat will be equipped to accommodate six passengers. The tourists can opt for overnight stays, with boats safely anchored at designated jetties along the riverbanks. The Romantic Float and Dine Boats can be used for birthday celebrations, anniversaries, meetings and business conferences. Lunch and dinner arrangements will be available on board.
Officials said that the government will provide essential infrastructure to support the smooth operation of the houseboats. Land will be allotted for constructing jetties, and facilities such as electricity and drinking water will be ensured at all the locations.
They added that tourist safety has been given high priority, and the Tourism Department has been directed to set up a control room at every houseboat location. Officials from the Revenue, Police and Water Resources departments will be stationed at these locations.
The control rooms will monitor safety standards, boat operations and weather conditions. In case of rising floodwaters in rivers or reservoirs, boat services will be suspended immediately to ensure passenger safety.