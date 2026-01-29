ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Get Tourism Boost With Introduction Of Houseboat Services

The private companies are expected to collectively invest around Rs. 10 crores for operating the houseboats at these locations. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Tourism in Andhra Pradesh is set to get a boost with the introduction of houseboat services at eight locations. The tourists visiting the state will soon be able to enjoy the unique houseboat experience in major rivers and reservoirs. These houseboats will be operated by private players.

The Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (APSTDC) had earlier also introduced houseboats at several locations, but many of these services were discontinued due to operational and maintenance issues. In order to avoid repetition of such problems, the state government has now decided to allow private operators to run the houseboats under regulated conditions.

The eight locations where the government has granted permission for operating single-bedroom and double-bedroom houseboats include Suryalanka, Bhavani Island on the Krishna River in Vijayawada, Saraswati Ghat and Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram, Gandikota in YSR Kadapa district, Kondakarla Lake in Anakapalli district, Gambheeram in Visakhapatnam district and Tajangi Reservoir in Alluri district.

The private companies are expected to collectively invest around Rs. 10 crores for operating the houseboats at these locations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently inaugurated the houseboat services at Bhavani Island, located in the middle of the Krishna River in Vijayawada. Ticket bookings are yet to begin for the facility. Two houseboats, a Romantic Float boat and a Dine Boat have been prepared for the tourists at Bhavani Island.

Sources disclosed that proposals for houseboat operations at Tajangi Reservoir, Kondakarla Lake and Gambheeram Reservoir have been forwarded by the respective district collectors for environmental clearance and approval from the Water Resources Department. Officials said the approvals are expected shortly.