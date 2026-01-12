ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh To Develop ‘Space City of India’ Near Tirupati, Targets Rs 25,000 Crore Investment

The Space City will also be strategically located around 50 km from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (pictured) at Sriharikota, which will strengthen its relevance to the national space ecosystem. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Amaravati: The coalition government has announced plans to develop the proposed ‘Space City of India’ across 15,000 acres. The government aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for space technology, services, manufacturing, and related business activities in the state. The initiative seeks to promote research and innovation for startups, private companies, and educational institutions. The effort also intends to leverage advanced technologies in the space sector to attract both domestic and foreign investments.

To support this vision, the government has introduced a dedicated Space Policy, with a target of attracting investments worth Rs 25,000 crore over the next five years. The policy has been structured to position the state as a major hub for space-related industries.

Phase-Wise Development

The Rauthusuramala area in BN Kandriga mandal of Tirupati district has been identified as the most suitable location for the Space City. Infrastructure development will be undertaken in phases. In the first phase, facilities required for space-sector industries will be developed across 2,801.43 acres. Of this, a 571.70-acre startup activation zone will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 140.95 crore.

The government plans to attract large-scale investments by creating industrial clusters dedicated to the space sector. Along with essential infrastructure, administrative buildings, an incubation centre, and a conference hall will be constructed within the startup activation zone.