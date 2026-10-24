Andhra Pradesh Thermal Power Plants Face Coal Shortage Amid Rising Electricity Demand
The thermal power plants lack sufficient coal stocks to meet the growing electricity demand.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Amaravati: The thermal power plants in Andhra Pradesh are facing a shortage of coal stocks amid the increase in the demand for electricity.
Stocks have depleted at a time when rising temperatures and an increased reliance on borewells for agriculture due to a lack of water in irrigation canals have lead to a surge in the demand for electricity.
The thermal power plants lack sufficient coal stocks to meet the growing demand. The conditions mirror the county-wide situation. Across the country, there are 191 thermal power plants, of which 96 have coal reserves for less than three days.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned that the intensity of El Niño is expected to increase starting from November, which could exacerbate the power crisis.
At Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS), the Plant Load Factor (PLF), which is how efficiently a power plant uses its installed capacity, stands at 74%. It requires 42,000 tonnes of coal per day.
At Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station (RTPP), the PLF is 76%, which requires 28,000 tonnes of coal per day for power generation. At Krishnapatnam, the PLF is 69%, while it requires 32,000 tonnes of coal per day.
The VTPS and RTPP have enough coal stocks for two an half days of power generation, while Krishnapatnam has stocks for nearly one and half day.
The thermal power stations are designated as "critical" if their coal stocks fall below 25 percent of the levels required under normal operating conditions.
AP Genco Managing Director Nagalakshmi said that a decision has been made to procure 3 lakh tonnes of imported coal to overcome the current coal shortage.
"The current price is up to Rs 19,000 per tonne. Given this, we intend to procure only what is necessary. We are already sourcing 5 lakh tonnes of imported coal for the Krishnapatnam plant, operated by the AP Power Development Corporation Limited (APPDCL). Of this, 2 lakh tonnes have already arrived. The remaining 3 lakh tonnes will be procured over the next month," she said.
Meanwhile, the central government has set up a sub-committee, comprising senior officials from the Ministries of Coal, Railways, and Power, to oversee coal supplies across the country. Under normal circumstances, thermal power plants should maintain a coal stock sufficient for 21 days.
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