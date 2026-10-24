ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Thermal Power Plants Face Coal Shortage Amid Rising Electricity Demand

Amaravati: The thermal power plants in Andhra Pradesh are facing a shortage of coal stocks amid the increase in the demand for electricity.

Stocks have depleted at a time when rising temperatures and an increased reliance on borewells for agriculture due to a lack of water in irrigation canals have lead to a surge in the demand for electricity.

The thermal power plants lack sufficient coal stocks to meet the growing demand. The conditions mirror the county-wide situation. Across the country, there are 191 thermal power plants, of which 96 have coal reserves for less than three days.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned that the intensity of El Niño is expected to increase starting from November, which could exacerbate the power crisis.

At Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS), the Plant Load Factor (PLF), which is how efficiently a power plant uses its installed capacity, stands at 74%. It requires 42,000 tonnes of coal per day.

At Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station (RTPP), the PLF is 76%, which requires 28,000 tonnes of coal per day for power generation. At Krishnapatnam, the PLF is 69%, while it requires 32,000 tonnes of coal per day.

The VTPS and RTPP have enough coal stocks for two an half days of power generation, while Krishnapatnam has stocks for nearly one and half day.