Andhra Pradesh Temples Hold 1,834 Kg Of Gold, Rs 2,763 Crore In Deposits: Official Data
The recently launched Endowments Department dashboard has a detailed account of temple assets, revenues, ornaments, and deposits.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Amaravati: Temples managed by the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department, excluding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), collectively hold assets worth thousands of crores, including 1,834.703 kg of gold, 32,622 kg of silver articles and Rs 2,763.77 crore in fixed deposits, according to official data released by the state government.
The recently launched Endowments Department dashboard has a detailed account of temple assets, revenues, ornaments, and deposits. Of the total gold holdings, 981.028 kg comprises ornaments used for deities, while 853.675 kg has been invested in gold bonds. The silver assets include ritual articles, ornaments and ceremonial items used during religious ceremonies and worship.
Temple funds left after meeting operational expenses have been invested in fixed deposits. The deposits include Rs 1,339.57 crore in surplus and corpus funds, Rs 107.54 crore earmarked for festivals and special occasions, Rs 492.39 crore generated from land sales, Rs 803.89 crore reserved for the Annadanam (free meal) programme, and Rs 20.38 crore donated for cow protection initiatives.
The department also reported a rise in temple revenues over the past three financial years. Total revenue increased from Rs 1,379.19 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 1,466.80 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 1,503.90 crore in 2025-26. Officials attribute this increase to improved facilities, faster darshan arrangements, better-quality prasadam and annaprasadam.
As per the latest records, the Endowments Department administers 27,750 temples, charitable institutions, and monasteries. This includes 203 Category 6A institutions with annual incomes going up with about Rs 50 lakh, 457 Category 6B institutions earning between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 50 lakh annually, 26,953 Category 6C institutions with annual incomes below Rs 15 lakh, and 137 Category 6D monasteries (mathas).
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