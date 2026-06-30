ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Temples Hold 1,834 Kg Of Gold, Rs 2,763 Crore In Deposits: Official Data

Amaravati: Temples managed by the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department, excluding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), collectively hold assets worth thousands of crores, including 1,834.703 kg of gold, 32,622 kg of silver articles and Rs 2,763.77 crore in fixed deposits, according to official data released by the state government.

The recently launched Endowments Department dashboard has a detailed account of temple assets, revenues, ornaments, and deposits. Of the total gold holdings, 981.028 kg comprises ornaments used for deities, while 853.675 kg has been invested in gold bonds. The silver assets include ritual articles, ornaments and ceremonial items used during religious ceremonies and worship.

Temple funds left after meeting operational expenses have been invested in fixed deposits. The deposits include Rs 1,339.57 crore in surplus and corpus funds, Rs 107.54 crore earmarked for festivals and special occasions, Rs 492.39 crore generated from land sales, Rs 803.89 crore reserved for the Annadanam (free meal) programme, and Rs 20.38 crore donated for cow protection initiatives.