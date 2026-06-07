ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: TDP Names Three Candidates For Rajya Sabha Elections

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) late Saturday named Chintakayala Vijay, Bhashyam Ramakrishna and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish as its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over B-Forms to the three candidates in the presence of senior party leaders. “Chintakayala Vijay, Bhashyam Ramakrishna and Sana Satish received B-Forms from Naidu as the party's Rajya Sabha candidates,” said an official press release late on Saturday.

According to some sources, the candidates were selected by social balance, dedication and giving priority to the youth. Though the candidature of Ramakrishna and Satish was confirmed earlier, Vijay was named after deliberations. The name of senior leader Varla Ramaiah was under consideration till the end.

Vijay is the TDP State General Secretary and a former president of Telugu Yuvatha in Andhra Pradesh. He holds degrees in political management and governance from educational institutions in the United States and India.

Another Rajya Sabha nominee, Ramakrishna, is the chairman of a private educational group that runs institutions across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. As per the details released by the TDP, Ramakrishna has received several awards in the field of education and has undertaken philanthropic activities through a charitable trust.