Andhra Pradesh: TDP Names Three Candidates For Rajya Sabha Elections
TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu handed over B-Forms to the three candidates in the presence of senior party leaders.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) late Saturday named Chintakayala Vijay, Bhashyam Ramakrishna and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish as its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over B-Forms to the three candidates in the presence of senior party leaders. “Chintakayala Vijay, Bhashyam Ramakrishna and Sana Satish received B-Forms from Naidu as the party's Rajya Sabha candidates,” said an official press release late on Saturday.
According to some sources, the candidates were selected by social balance, dedication and giving priority to the youth. Though the candidature of Ramakrishna and Satish was confirmed earlier, Vijay was named after deliberations. The name of senior leader Varla Ramaiah was under consideration till the end.
Vijay is the TDP State General Secretary and a former president of Telugu Yuvatha in Andhra Pradesh. He holds degrees in political management and governance from educational institutions in the United States and India.
Another Rajya Sabha nominee, Ramakrishna, is the chairman of a private educational group that runs institutions across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. As per the details released by the TDP, Ramakrishna has received several awards in the field of education and has undertaken philanthropic activities through a charitable trust.
The trust has contributed to educational scholarships, health camps, blood donation drives, annadanam programmes and disaster relief efforts in various parts of the country, the details said.
Sana Satish from Kakinada is currently serving as the TDP National Vice President. Satish was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the by-election held in December 2024 following the resignation of Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao. He was again given a Rajya Sabha ticket, keeping in mind his support for the party during difficult times and social integration.
The ruling NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh has decided that the TDP will contest three of the four upcoming Rajya Sabha seats from the state, while its ally Jana Sena will contest the remaining one seat. Currently, the YSRCP holds seven Rajya Sabha seats, followed by the TDP with two seats.
These numbers are expected to change after the June 18 election. In the Assembly, the TDP holds 135 seats, followed by Jana Sena with 21 and the BJP with 8, while the YSRCP has only 11 seats.
Read more: