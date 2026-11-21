ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Targets Rs 40,050 Cr Annual Mining Revenue, Plans APMDC IPO Listing By Dec 2027

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the expansion of the mining programme across six mineral categories, with the state estimating reserves worth Rs 7.81 lakh crore and projecting annual revenue of Rs 40,050 crore by 2030-31.

The government has also set December 2027 as the target for listing its main state-run mineral enterprise, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), on the stock market, with the company’s equity value at Rs 86,290 crore.

The plan, approved by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, aims to transform the corporation, which has so far generated less than Rs 3,000 crore annually, into a major mining entity with a 12- to 13-fold increase in revenue.

Officials said the APMDC currently relies largely on the Mangampeta barytes mines in Andhra Pradesh and a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh. Under the proposed expansion, the Corporation would have an opportunity to venture into beach sand minerals, monazite, bauxite, iron ore, gold and coal mining through joint ventures with private companies and operators.

"The mineral reserves identified across these six categories are estimated to be worth Rs 7.81 lakh crore. Once mining operations begin after securing the required clearances, APMDC expects to generate Rs 40,050 crore annually by 2030-31," officials claimed.

Beach sand minerals are projected to contribute Rs 16,750 crore, monazite Rs 10,450 crore, bauxite Rs 10,500 crore, iron ore Rs 2,700 crore, gold Rs 3,150 crore and coal Rs 1,500 crore, they said.

Major mineral reserves across Andhra Pradesh include beach sand minerals and monazite along the coastline from Srikakulam to Krishna districts. Additionally, APMDC holds bauxite deposits in tribal and hilly regions, iron ore reserves in Konijedu, Marlapadu, and Sadhukonda, and gold deposits in Sri Sathyasai district, including Bisanattam.

IPO Target And Dedicated Corporation

Officials further said that the state government’s target to go for an IPO by December 2027 would require key minerals to be reserved and partners for mining operations selected.