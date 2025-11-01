Andhra Pradesh: Student Denied Entry for Wearing Ayyappa Clothes; DEO Issues Notice To School
After taking Ayyappa initiation, the student came in traditional attire and garland, but the school allegedly denied him entry and asked him to return.
November 1, 2025
Gollapudi: A controversy erupted on October 31 after the management of GIG International School in Gollapudi, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly denied entry to a fifth-grade student who came to school wearing an Ayyappa mala (garland) after taking Ayyappa Deeksha.
According to officials, the student, who had recently taken Ayyappa initiation, arrived at the school in the morning wearing traditional garb and the sacred garland. However, the school management reportedly refused to allow him into the premises and sent him back home.
Upon learning about the incident, devotees observing Ayyappa Deeksha, along with activists from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reached the school and expressed their outrage. They questioned the school's decision and demanded an explanation for barring the student over his religious attire.
Bhavanipuram police arrived at the school and attempted to calm the situation. The issue was brought to the attention of District Education Officer (DEO) UV Subba Rao by the devotees. After discussions with the school management, the matter was resolved. The DEO expressed regret about the incident and assured the student that he would be permitted to attend classes. He also reportedly apologised to Lord Ayyappa for the incident.
A similar controversy had recently occurred at Bezawada Raja Rao High School in Vidyadharapuram, where a student wearing an Ayyappa garland was initially denied entry.
DEO Issues Notice to GIG International School
Following the incident, DEO Subba Rao issued notices to the GIG International School management, seeking an explanation within two days. The DEO’s order made it clear that students studying in any private, aided, or government-recognised school should be allowed to attend classes even if they wear Ayyappa garlands.
He warned that any school found to be discriminating against students for wearing Ayyappa garlands would face strict action, including the possible withdrawal of the institution's recognition if such violations continued, as per the stated policy.
