ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Scam Case: No Evidence Found On Chandrababu's Role, Says ED

Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has given a clean chit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in alleged misappropriation of funds linked to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Siemens Project between 2014 and 2019.

The agency has explicitly stated that he had no role in any process or activity related to the proceeds of crime in this case. It confirmed that investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) found no evidence of Chandrababu's involvement in the case and therefore, clarified that he was not included as an accused.

The ED revealed these details in the recently submitted supplementary chargesheet filed in the PMLA court in Visakhapatnam. The same was stated in its main chargesheet that was filed on May 1, 2023.

However, in April 2024, the Andhra Pradesh CID had written to the ED that it filed a chargesheet before a special judge in Vijayawada in which Naidu and others were named as accused regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds in the APSSDC Siemens Project.

The CID had registered a case in December 2021 naming officials who worked in the skill development corporation, along with representatives of various companies that implemented the Siemens project, as accused. Later, claiming that money laundering activities had come to light in this case, the FIR was sent to the ED. Based on this, the ED also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in December 2022 and launched an investigation. However, Chandrababu was not made an accused in that case till then.