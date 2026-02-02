Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Scam Case: No Evidence Found On Chandrababu's Role, Says ED
Chandrababu Naidu has already been acquitted in all cases linked to APSSDC Siemens Project filed by CID during former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has given a clean chit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in alleged misappropriation of funds linked to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Siemens Project between 2014 and 2019.
The agency has explicitly stated that he had no role in any process or activity related to the proceeds of crime in this case. It confirmed that investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) found no evidence of Chandrababu's involvement in the case and therefore, clarified that he was not included as an accused.
The ED revealed these details in the recently submitted supplementary chargesheet filed in the PMLA court in Visakhapatnam. The same was stated in its main chargesheet that was filed on May 1, 2023.
However, in April 2024, the Andhra Pradesh CID had written to the ED that it filed a chargesheet before a special judge in Vijayawada in which Naidu and others were named as accused regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds in the APSSDC Siemens Project.
The CID had registered a case in December 2021 naming officials who worked in the skill development corporation, along with representatives of various companies that implemented the Siemens project, as accused. Later, claiming that money laundering activities had come to light in this case, the FIR was sent to the ED. Based on this, the ED also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in December 2022 and launched an investigation. However, Chandrababu was not made an accused in that case till then.
In September 2023, CID filed a memo in the ACB court naming Chandrababu as an accused and immediately arrested him. He was detained in Rajamahendravaram jail for 53 days. Later, in April 2024, the CID filed a chargesheet in the Vijayawada ACB court, naming Chandrababu as the main accused. All these details were sent to the ED during former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure. The ED, after considering all the aspects in its investigation, clearly stated that Chandrababu had no role in this case.
The ED clarified that the investigations revealed that after funds were released by the Andhra Pradesh government to various companies for the implementation of the APSSDC Siemens Project, their representatives diverted the funds through shell companies. It revealed that they committed the crime using shell companies, multi-layered transactions, fake invoices, and attached assets worth a total of Rs 54.74 crore belonging to them. The ED clarified that Chandrababu had no connection with any of these transactions.
Chandrababu has already been acquitted in all case registered by the CID during erstwhile Jagan's government regarding the implementation of the APSSDC Siemens Project. The CID filed a final report in the Vijayawada ACB court, stating that the charges against him were a 'mistake of fact,' and the court accepted it. The court issued orders on January 12, granting him acquittal from the criminal charges. Now, the ED investigation has also confirmed that Chandrababu had no involvement in this case.
The APSSDC Siemens Project was a public-private partnership project to set up 40 skill development centres across Andhra Pradesh to provide technical training.
