ETV Bharat / state

Over One Lakh Voters Found Ineligible Under SIR In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: More than one lakh voters have been found ineligible under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh following verification.

The Election Commission of India had issued notices to 44,28,444 voters over alleged discrepancies in their enumeration details. By Wednesday evening, verification had been completed for 44,00,225 of the voters, of which, 1,53,600 were declared ineligible. The verification of the remaining 28,619 voters is currently underway.

It was decided to retain 41,00,002 voters in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled for publication on October 9. Officials said that although verification has been completed for 1,46,623 voters, the scrutiny of the evidence they submitted is still ongoing.

Currently, verification is pending for 28,619 voters who received notices. The entire verification process needs to be completed by October 5.