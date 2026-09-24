Over One Lakh Voters Found Ineligible Under SIR In Andhra Pradesh
Verification of 28,619 voters, who received notices from Election Commission, are currently underway and the entire process will be completed by October 5.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Amaravati: More than one lakh voters have been found ineligible under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh following verification.
The Election Commission of India had issued notices to 44,28,444 voters over alleged discrepancies in their enumeration details. By Wednesday evening, verification had been completed for 44,00,225 of the voters, of which, 1,53,600 were declared ineligible. The verification of the remaining 28,619 voters is currently underway.
It was decided to retain 41,00,002 voters in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled for publication on October 9. Officials said that although verification has been completed for 1,46,623 voters, the scrutiny of the evidence they submitted is still ongoing.
Currently, verification is pending for 28,619 voters who received notices. The entire verification process needs to be completed by October 5.
According to the officials, many voters failed to properly match or verify their details against the enumeration records while some submitted details containing errors or discrepancies during the matching process. The Election Commission issued notices to all such individuals and conducted verification inquiries.
Meanwhile, many Opposition parties, including YSRCP, have urged the poll panel to defer the upcoming municipal and local body elections till the final electoral rolls are verified. YSRCP has also moved the high court in this matter.
The terms of the gram panchayat, municipalities and municipal corporations expired in March and April this year and if polls are not conducted within six months, state funds received through the Finance Commission could be slashed.
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