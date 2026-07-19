ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Seven People Drown In Separate Incidents While Seeking A Livelihood

Polavaram/Etapaka/VR Puram/Uyyalavada/Allagadda Rural: They lived hand to mouth, and little did they know that stepping out to earn a livelihood would cost them their lives. Five tribals lost their lives when they went fishing in the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram district, while two women out grazing their livestock died after falling into the Kundu river in Nandyal district.

On Saturday morning, 11 individuals from Gommukothagudem village in Etapaka Mandal (Polavaram district) arrived at the banA view of ks of the Godavari River near Gollagudem in two separate groups to fish. While the two groups were fishing side by side using mosquito nets and scarves, Uke Ramesh (38), a member of the five-member group, began to drown after failing to gauge the water's depth. Basiboyina Balaraju (38), who was nearby, reached out to save him. As both men slipped into deeper water, Uke Susheela (37), Uke Lakshmi (37), and Turram Bharati (40) attempted to rescue them by extending the nets they were holding. In the process, all five individuals went missing.

Upon receiving the information, police and revenue officials arrived at the scene and, with the help of local fishermen, conducted a search that led to the recovery of all five bodies from the same location.

Chinturu Assistant Superintendent of Police Hemanth Kumar inspected the site, and the bodies were subsequently shifted to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Telangana. Villagers were inconsolable, stating that they usually travelled in groups for wage labour or social functions and found it hard to believe that five members of their community had perished so suddenly.

Tragedy at the Kundu River