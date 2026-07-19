Andhra Pradesh: Seven People Drown In Separate Incidents While Seeking A Livelihood
Five tribals perish while fishing in the Godavari River; daughter-in-law and mother-in-law drown while crossing the Kundu River to graze livestock.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Polavaram/Etapaka/VR Puram/Uyyalavada/Allagadda Rural: They lived hand to mouth, and little did they know that stepping out to earn a livelihood would cost them their lives. Five tribals lost their lives when they went fishing in the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram district, while two women out grazing their livestock died after falling into the Kundu river in Nandyal district.
On Saturday morning, 11 individuals from Gommukothagudem village in Etapaka Mandal (Polavaram district) arrived at the banA view of ks of the Godavari River near Gollagudem in two separate groups to fish. While the two groups were fishing side by side using mosquito nets and scarves, Uke Ramesh (38), a member of the five-member group, began to drown after failing to gauge the water's depth. Basiboyina Balaraju (38), who was nearby, reached out to save him. As both men slipped into deeper water, Uke Susheela (37), Uke Lakshmi (37), and Turram Bharati (40) attempted to rescue them by extending the nets they were holding. In the process, all five individuals went missing.
Upon receiving the information, police and revenue officials arrived at the scene and, with the help of local fishermen, conducted a search that led to the recovery of all five bodies from the same location.
Chinturu Assistant Superintendent of Police Hemanth Kumar inspected the site, and the bodies were subsequently shifted to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Telangana. Villagers were inconsolable, stating that they usually travelled in groups for wage labour or social functions and found it hard to believe that five members of their community had perished so suddenly.
Tragedy at the Kundu River
Three women -- Pakkeer Bibi (53), Pakkeer Rasulbi (38) (who were related as mother-in-law and daughter-in-law), and another woman called Mounika, all hailing from Bodemmanuru village in Uyyalavada Mandal, Nandyal district -- set out from their homes at 10 am to graze their sheep and goats. They entered the Kundu River, intending to reach the opposite bank via the Rupanagudi road route.
While attempting to cross a water pit along the way, Rasulbi began to drown. Pakkeer Bibi, the mother-in-law, tried to save her by holding her hand, but she also fell into the water. As both were drowning, Mounika ran to alert people working in nearby fields. By the time villagers arrived, both women had already lost their lives.
The police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Allagadda Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The victims’ family members lamented that the women, who usually took their livestock to graze along the Peddayammanuru road, met their tragic end after venturing onto the Rupanagudi road for the first time.
Stand by the families of the deceased: Chandrababu
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the incident in which five people died while fishing in the Godavari river. He directed officials to provide necessary assistance and support to the families of the deceased.
Pawan Kalyan expresses grief, speaks to Polavaram District Collector
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the incident in which five people died while fishing in the Godavari River. He spoke with the Polavaram District Collector to gather details about the incident and instructed officials to provide assistance and support to the affected families on behalf of the government.
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