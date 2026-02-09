ETV Bharat / state

'Andhra Pradesh Set To Become Global Hub For Cocoa Cultivation': Ex-CPCRI Director Chowdappa

"Cocoa cultivation does not require separate land and since it is grown as an inter-crop in coconut and palm plantations, the farmers incur minimal losses. Also, the fertiliser used for coconut and palm plantations is sufficient for this crop. Around 750 kg of leaves fall per acre, which cover the ground, preventing growth of weeds along with maintaining the soil's moisture level. The leaves dry up, decompose, and turn into manure, which strengthens the soil quality. Thus, it helps in increasing the yield. Even if other crops are damaged, this crop generates steady income for farmers," the former CPCRI director explained.

According to Chowdappa, the state has abundant fertile land and water resources suitable for cocoa cultivation and grows well under trees. In Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, NTR, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts, cocoa is being cultivated under the shade of coconut and palm trees. Currently, it is cultivated in 40,000 hectares in the state but there is potential for expanding cultivation to over three lakh hectares.

In view of the state's systematic cultivation, Chowdappa, former director of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), said in an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat that Andhra Pradesh will soon become a global hub for cocoa. Chowdappa was here to participate in the ‘Cocoa Conclave’ in Eluru.

Eluru: While cocoa cultivation and yields are witnessing a steady decline globally due to pests and climate change, in Andhra Pradesh, farmers have managed to turn it into a profitable venture.

Chowdappa said that in Ghana, East Africa, Brazil, and a few Asian countries, concerns are being raised about deforestation and restrictions on purchasing this crop, which led to a decline in the cultivation area. Lack of shade and water in forest lands, along with pests, is reducing yields, he said. Child labour is also seen as a reason for the decline in cultivation. Compared to India, the trees in those countries are a bit older and as their age is already between 40 and 50 years, yields are decreasing. Yields begin after three years, and cocoa pods are produced until the trees reach 60 years of age, he added.

Andhra Started Cocoa Cultivation After Kerala, Karnataka But Is Leading

Chowdappa said although cocoa cultivation started in Kerala and Karnataka in the 1970s, Andhra Pradesh, which began 30 years later, currently ranks first in the country. Kerala and Karnataka are in the second and third positions in cocoa cultivation.

"Due to the hard work and efficient management practices of Andhra Pradesh farmers, the state is achieving the highest yield of 1200 kg of cocoa beans per hectare. The global average is only 500 kg to 600 kg. In Andhra Pradesh, 12,000 to 13,000 tonnes of cocoa are produced annually from 40,000 hectares. In contrast, the total production in the entire country is only 30,000 tonnes. Forty percent of the total production comes from Andhra Pradesh," he added.

The former CPCRI director further said that the global demand for cocoa beans for chocolates and related products is around five million tonnes. "In India, 1.25 lakh tonnes will be required by 2030. For Andhra Pradesh to become a global hub, it needs to reach a production of 5 lakh tonnes by 2040. To achieve this, cultivation needs to be expanded by an additional 10,000 hectares annually," he said.

Explaining on ways to procure higher number of sapling, Chowdappa said currently, saplings are supplied across India by the Kerala Agricultural University and CPCRI in Kasaragod. These institutions produce only 40 lakh to 50 lakh saplings annually. Of which, Andhra Pradesh alone needs 25 lakh to 30 lakh new saplings, he said.

At the Cocoa Conclave held in Eluru, discussions were held on the concept of farmers forming collectives to cultivate and supply high-yielding saplings from mother plantations. The Horticulture Department is preparing proposals on this, he added.

"The Centre and state government are jointly providing training to farmers on marketing and adherence to quality standards. It is providing solar dryers and boxes for fermenting and drying cocoa beans to produce high-quality beans. Efforts are also being made to arrange training sessions with representatives from chocolate manufacturing companies," Chowdappa said.