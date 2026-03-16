ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Set To Become First State to Receive 'PRAMAAN' Certification For Eucalyptus Cultivation

Bhopal: Andhra Pradesh is set to become the first state in India to receive the 'PRAMAAN' certification, a Central Government accreditation that recognises environmentally sustainable cultivation practices, under the Indian Forest and Wood Certification Scheme (IFWCS) for forest products. The certification will be granted for eucalyptus plantations managed by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department Corporation (APFDC).

The information was shared by Professor Yogesh Dubey and Assistant Professor Anvita from the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in Bhopal. They said that two rounds of audits related to the project have already been completed, and the reports have been submitted to the Centre. The final certification is expected to be issued within the next month.

The details were shared during a visit by a team of journalists from Amravati to the IIFM campus in Bhopal under a programme organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Officials said that eucalyptus plantations covering nearly 33,000 hectares under APFDC have been inspected as part of the certification process. These plantations are mainly located in Satyavedu, Kavali, Nellore, and Naidupeta, along with areas in Prakasam and Krishna districts. Timber harvested from these plantations is mainly supplied to the paper industry.

Under the 'PRAMAAN' scheme, two types of certifications are issued: Forest Management Certification and Chain of Custody Certification. These certifications ensure transparency, traceability and legal compliance in the sourcing and supply of forest-based products.