Andhra Pradesh Set To Become First State to Receive 'PRAMAAN' Certification For Eucalyptus Cultivation
Nearly 33,000 hectares of eucalyptus plantations in Satyavedu, Kavali, Nellore and Naidupeta were inspected for the 'PRAMAAN' certification process.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Bhopal: Andhra Pradesh is set to become the first state in India to receive the 'PRAMAAN' certification, a Central Government accreditation that recognises environmentally sustainable cultivation practices, under the Indian Forest and Wood Certification Scheme (IFWCS) for forest products. The certification will be granted for eucalyptus plantations managed by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department Corporation (APFDC).
The information was shared by Professor Yogesh Dubey and Assistant Professor Anvita from the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in Bhopal. They said that two rounds of audits related to the project have already been completed, and the reports have been submitted to the Centre. The final certification is expected to be issued within the next month.
The details were shared during a visit by a team of journalists from Amravati to the IIFM campus in Bhopal under a programme organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
Officials said that eucalyptus plantations covering nearly 33,000 hectares under APFDC have been inspected as part of the certification process. These plantations are mainly located in Satyavedu, Kavali, Nellore, and Naidupeta, along with areas in Prakasam and Krishna districts. Timber harvested from these plantations is mainly supplied to the paper industry.
Under the 'PRAMAAN' scheme, two types of certifications are issued: Forest Management Certification and Chain of Custody Certification. These certifications ensure transparency, traceability and legal compliance in the sourcing and supply of forest-based products.
Officials explain that products made from certified eucalyptus timber are likely to fetch better prices in international markets. As part of the certification, a specific Harmonised System (HS) Code will also be issued for eucalyptus timber. This will make international trade easier and help with smoother import and export procedures.
Under the PRAMAAN framework, certification is granted not only for the product but also for the entire plantation or forest area where the crop is grown. Inspectors evaluate plantation management, cultivation methods, environmental protection measures and biodiversity conservation practices before approving.
Experts said Andhra Pradesh is currently leading the country in securing certification for forest-based products. While Maharashtra has completed its initial audit for certain forest products, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are still in the application stage. Meanwhile, Odisha has applied for certification for bamboo cultivation.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Forest Management is also planning to expand its presence in the country. A new campus will soon be established in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, where land acquisition is currently underway. Another campus is being developed in Mayubhanj in Odisha, where the state government has already allocated funds for construction.
In addition, a new IIFM centre is proposed near Darjeeling at Gariso to cater to the needs of the eastern and northeastern regions. Officials said that efforts are underway to make the campus fully operational within the next three to four years.
Also Read