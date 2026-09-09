ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Seaplane Project Gains Momentum; Skyhop, MEHAIR Show Interest

Each waterdrome is estimated to cost around ₹20 crore. The facilities are also proposed to function as mini-airports to support tourism-related connectivity. With operators showing interest, the state government plans to accelerate the process of developing the waterdromes.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's plans to introduce seaplane services at multiple tourist destinations are gaining momentum, with Skyhop Aviation and Maritime Energy Heli Air Services (MEHAIR) coming forward to operate the services under a proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has given the go-ahead to the proposals, paving the way for representatives of the two companies to conduct site inspections at locations identified for seaplane operations. The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to establish waterdromes at 10 locations as part of its efforts to strengthen tourism connectivity and promote seaplane services as a new attraction. Waterdromes at 10 Tourist Destinations The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is expected to invite tenders shortly for construction of the proposed waterdromes, with financial assistance from the Centre. The locations identified are:

Services to Be Introduced in Phases

The government does not plan to launch seaplane services at all 10 locations simultaneously. Operations will be introduced in phases, depending on tourist demand and commercial viability.

The first phase is likely to cover Vijayawada, Srisailam, Visakhapatnam, Lambasingi, Suryalanka and Kakinada.

To encourage operators during the initial period, support is expected through the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mechanism under the Centre's UDAN regional connectivity scheme until passenger demand becomes sufficient to sustain regular services.

Officials are optimistic about the potential of the project, citing the steady flow of domestic and international tourists to Andhra Pradesh.



Trial Run Held Last Year

The state had already tested the feasibility of seaplane operations last year through a trial service between Berm Park in Vijayawada and Srisailam.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had travelled to Srisailam on the seaplane during the trial run, which was presented as a demonstration of the potential for integrating air and water-based tourism connectivity.

The proposed waterdromes are also being designed to cater to tourist boats. The State Tourism Development Corporation already operates boat services in destinations including Vijayawada, Dindi, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar.

The government has also recently granted permissions for private operators to introduce houseboat services in selected tourist destinations.

Kerala, Gujarat Already Have Services

The proposed Andhra Pradesh initiative comes against the backdrop of seaplane operations being introduced in other parts of the country under the union Government's UDAN scheme. UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) an ambitious airport development and air connectivity programme launched in 2017 to make air travel affordable for passengers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Kerala has launched a seaplane service linking Kochi and Munnar, while Gujarat has services connecting Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront with Kevadia.

The Andhra Pradesh government hopes that the proposed network of waterdromes will provide an additional mode of tourist transportation while opening up new destinations for adventure and experiential tourism.



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