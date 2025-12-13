Andhra Pradesh School Girls Develop Life Saving Device For Riders Of Two-Wheelers
The innovation of Sindhu and Yashaswini warns the riders about any loose clothing about to get entangled in the rear wheel of two-wheelers.
December 13, 2025
Shantipuram: One often gets to hear and read about accidents where women sustain injuries, at times fatal, because of their dupatta or saree getting entangled in the wheels of two-wheelers. The trauma stays with the survivors for life.
To address this concern, two students of Redlapalle Zilla Parishad High School in Shanthipuram mandal have developed a simple technological solution that has now won national recognition. Sindhu and Yashaswini have developed a safety device that alerts riders before any clothing gets dangerously entangled in the wheels of a two-wheeler.
Their innovation was developed as part of the 'Young Scientist Programme', and it has earned them the prestigious Avishkar Award from Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST). Their effort has drawn praise from teachers, officials and the public.
These students observed that many accidents involving women occur not due to rash driving but because of loose clothing like dupattas or sarees getting stuck in the rear wheel of two-wheelers. Aiming to address this real-world problem, they began working on a practical, low-cost solution for everyday use.
Their device uses an ultrasonic sensor that detects movement near the wheel area. The battery-operated sensor is fixed under the seat of the two-wheeler, while a small electric light is connected to the handlebars. During the ride, if a dupatta, saree or any other loose cloth comes close or touches the wheel, the sensor immediately gets activated and emits a warning sound, which is a sharp 'beep'. Simultaneously, the light on the handlebars switches on.
This instant alert warns both the rider and the pillion rider of the danger, giving them enough time to stop the vehicle or adjust their clothing before it gets tightly entangled. By acting as an early warning system, the device can help prevent serious accidents and save precious lives.
Teachers at the School feel that the innovation reflects the students’ concern for women's safety and their ability to apply science to real-life problems. Officials who evaluated the project appreciated its simplicity, affordability and practical utility, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where two-wheelers are the most common mode of transport.
Sindhu and Yashaswini have, at a very young age, shown that meaningful innovation does not always require complex technology, but a sharp understanding of everyday challenges. Their ‘beep’ could soon become a sound that saves countless lives on the Indian roads. Such affordable technological solutions are the need of the hour to address modern lifestyle challenges.
