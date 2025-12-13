ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh School Girls Develop Life Saving Device For Riders Of Two-Wheelers

Shantipuram: One often gets to hear and read about accidents where women sustain injuries, at times fatal, because of their dupatta or saree getting entangled in the wheels of two-wheelers. The trauma stays with the survivors for life.

To address this concern, two students of Redlapalle Zilla Parishad High School in Shanthipuram mandal have developed a simple technological solution that has now won national recognition. Sindhu and Yashaswini have developed a safety device that alerts riders before any clothing gets dangerously entangled in the wheels of a two-wheeler.

Their innovation was developed as part of the 'Young Scientist Programme', and it has earned them the prestigious Avishkar Award from Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST). Their effort has drawn praise from teachers, officials and the public.

These students observed that many accidents involving women occur not due to rash driving but because of loose clothing like dupattas or sarees getting stuck in the rear wheel of two-wheelers. Aiming to address this real-world problem, they began working on a practical, low-cost solution for everyday use.