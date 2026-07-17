Andhra Pradesh Registers 12 COVID Cases, Four Deaths In Three Weeks
Between June 26 and July 16, eight Covid cases were reported in YSR Kadapa, two in Guntur, and one each in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada districts.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Amaravati: Twelve COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh in the last three weeks among whom, four succumbed to the virus, said G Veerapandian, secretary of the state Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.
In a statement issued on Thursday, he noted that the deceased included three individuals from YSR Kadapa district and one from Kakinada district. He said that the deceased were suffering from severe comorbidities.
He further said that five samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to identify the virus's genetic sequence.
Of the total 12 cases, eight were reported in YSR Kadapa district, two in Guntur, and one each in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada districts, between June 26 and July 16. He said that two of these cases involved individuals who had been in close contact with infected persons.
Veerapandian advised people not to panic but to take precautions and visit a hospital if they exhibit suspected symptoms.
Alerted by the rise in COVID-19 cases, the state surveillance wing has already issued emergency guidelines to District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs), Government General Hospitals (GGHs), and teaching hospital superintendents. Directives were issued to collect and test samples from positive cases and to stock up on RT-PCR kits, VTM (Viral Transport Medium) kits, PPE kits, masks, sanitisers, oxygen, and medicines.
While COVID-19 wards have been set up and essential antibiotics and general medicines are available, hospitals lack the VTM kits required to collect throat and nasal swabs for laboratory testing. PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits are also unavailable.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis was at its peak in the state, 7.5 crore PPE kits were procured. With their expiry date set for 2025, 45 lakh kits have gone to waste; purchasing them now would cost up to Rs 500 per kit. Meanwhile, oxygen plants in many locations have fallen into disuse.
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