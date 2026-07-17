ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Registers 12 COVID Cases, Four Deaths In Three Weeks

Amaravati: Twelve COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh in the last three weeks among whom, four succumbed to the virus, said G Veerapandian, secretary of the state Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he noted that the deceased included three individuals from YSR Kadapa district and one from Kakinada district. He said that the deceased were suffering from severe comorbidities.

He further said that five samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to identify the virus's genetic sequence.

Of the total 12 cases, eight were reported in YSR Kadapa district, two in Guntur, and one each in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada districts, between June 26 and July 16. He said that two of these cases involved individuals who had been in close contact with infected persons.