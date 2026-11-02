ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Records 24% Growth In GST Revenue In October, Highest In Southern States

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's GST revenue for October was Rs 4,307 crore, a 24 per cent increase over the corresponding month last year.

Among southern states, Andhra Pradesh has achieved the highest growth in terms of GST revenue compared to Kerala (23 per cent), Karnataka (18 per cent), Telangana (14 per cent), Tamil Nadu (3 per cent), and Puducherry (-7 per cent). The average revenue growth of states at the national level is 16 per cent. After the SGST settlement, Andhra Pradesh has received a revenue of Rs 23,180 crore (18 per cent growth) so far this year.

This was disclosed by the Union Finance Ministry in a statement on Sunday. The Union Finance Ministry said the domestic revenue under GST in October was Rs 2.31 lakh crore, a 22.9 per cent growth compared to Rs 1.88 lakh crore collected in the same month last year. It said Rs 27,934 crore was refunded. Tax collections increased due to the increase in business transactions during the Dussehra season. Andhra Pradesh recorded a 20 per cent growth in commercial tax collections for October. The state commercial tax department said in a statement that Rs 5,329 crore was collected in October this year as compared to Rs. 4,458 crore collected during the corresponding period last year.