Andhra Pradesh Records 24% Growth In GST Revenue In October, Highest In Southern States
After the SGST settlement, Andhra Pradesh has received a revenue of Rs 23,180 crore (18 per cent growth) so far this year.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's GST revenue for October was Rs 4,307 crore, a 24 per cent increase over the corresponding month last year.
Among southern states, Andhra Pradesh has achieved the highest growth in terms of GST revenue compared to Kerala (23 per cent), Karnataka (18 per cent), Telangana (14 per cent), Tamil Nadu (3 per cent), and Puducherry (-7 per cent). The average revenue growth of states at the national level is 16 per cent. After the SGST settlement, Andhra Pradesh has received a revenue of Rs 23,180 crore (18 per cent growth) so far this year.
This was disclosed by the Union Finance Ministry in a statement on Sunday. The Union Finance Ministry said the domestic revenue under GST in October was Rs 2.31 lakh crore, a 22.9 per cent growth compared to Rs 1.88 lakh crore collected in the same month last year. It said Rs 27,934 crore was refunded. Tax collections increased due to the increase in business transactions during the Dussehra season.
Andhra Pradesh recorded a 20 per cent growth in commercial tax collections for October. The state commercial tax department said in a statement that Rs 5,329 crore was collected in October this year as compared to Rs. 4,458 crore collected during the corresponding period last year.
Chief Commissioner of State Tax A Babu said the construction sector GST has grown by 59.83 per cent due to the acceleration of infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh. Between April and October 2026, commercial tax collections reached Rs 35,765 crore. Last year, Rs 30,351 crore was collected during the same period. Net GST collections reached Rs 23,217 crore in the state with growth of 17.4 per cent. Last year, only Rs 19,781 crore was collected during the same period.
Similarly, SGST revenue for the month of October was Rs 1,504 crore. This is an additional Rs 257 crore compared to October last year. The state also recorded a 19 per cent growth in gross GST collections. This is an additional Rs 562 crore compared to October last year. The total collection is Rs 3,582 crore. An IGST settlement of Rs 2,077.24 crore was received from the Centre for October. This is an additional Rs 303.76 crore compared to October 2025.
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Gross GST Collections Rise 22.9% To Rs 2.31 Lakh Crore in October