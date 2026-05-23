ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Records 21 Deaths Due To Heatstroke In A Single Day

Amaravati: A whopping 21 people died of heatstroke across various parts of Andhra Pradesh on Friday alone, and Vijayawada recorded 10 such deaths. Among the deceased, two were ordinary citizens, while the remaining eight were identified as unknown beggars, police said.

According to police, locals found a man lying unconscious in Sitarampuram's Chaparalavari Street and rushed him to the government hospital, where he passed away. An unidentified man (40) died near the railway gate in New Rajarajeshwaripeta under Ajit Singh Nagar.

Police said another man (50) succumbed to heatstroke near Raghavayya Park. A 65-year-old individual collapsed in Hanumanpeta near the District Jail, and another 65-year-old lost consciousness near the LIC office on Besant Road. When both were transported to the government hospital, they died on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Three beggars died at Ratham Centre, Kaleswara Rao Market, and Gandhi Park Centre. Davuluri Ramarao (57) of Kasturibaipeta and Nimmagadda Sarath Babu (45) of Gunadala Gandhi Bomma Centre were found lying unconscious on the roadside near the Nirmala Convent Junction on Friday evening, police said.

Upon receiving a call from locals, the 108 emergency services team transported them to a government hospital, where doctors confirmed that the persons had already passed away, they added.