ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Ranks Seventh In India’s Exports At ₹1.77 Lakh Crore In 2025-26

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh ranked seventh among Indian states in exports, recording exports worth ₹1.77 lakh crore (trillion) in 2025-26, according to statistics released by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce.

The DGFT data show that Indian states together accounted for merchandise exports worth around ₹39.04 lakh crore during 2025-26. Andhra Pradesh contributed 4.57% of the national total, placing it behind Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which occupied the top three positions.

The state's exports increased marginally from ₹1.76 lakh crore in 2024-25 to ₹1.77 lakh crore in 2025-26, registering a growth of 0.43%.

Among southern states, Tamil Nadu recorded an 18.59% increase and Karnataka 17.59% during the period while Kerala's exports too rose by 8.02% to ₹0.50 lakh crore.

Kerala is placed 15th with a share of 1.17% among Indian states and the rise is up from ₹0.45 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

State-wise export statistics 2025-26 on Indian Trade Portal (Special arangement (India Trade Portal))

Telangana, meanwhile, witnessed a 24.24% decline, with its exports falling from ₹1.62 lakh crore to ₹1.23 lakh crore. Telangana accounted for 3.18% of India's exports.