Andhra Pradesh Ranks Seventh In India’s Exports At ₹1.77 Lakh Crore In 2025-26
Andhra Pradesh contributed 4.57% of the national total, placing it behind Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which occupied the top three positions.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh ranked seventh among Indian states in exports, recording exports worth ₹1.77 lakh crore (trillion) in 2025-26, according to statistics released by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce.
The DGFT data show that Indian states together accounted for merchandise exports worth around ₹39.04 lakh crore during 2025-26. Andhra Pradesh contributed 4.57% of the national total, placing it behind Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which occupied the top three positions.
The state's exports increased marginally from ₹1.76 lakh crore in 2024-25 to ₹1.77 lakh crore in 2025-26, registering a growth of 0.43%.
Among southern states, Tamil Nadu recorded an 18.59% increase and Karnataka 17.59% during the period while Kerala's exports too rose by 8.02% to ₹0.50 lakh crore.
Kerala is placed 15th with a share of 1.17% among Indian states and the rise is up from ₹0.45 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.
Telangana, meanwhile, witnessed a 24.24% decline, with its exports falling from ₹1.62 lakh crore to ₹1.23 lakh crore. Telangana accounted for 3.18% of India's exports.
Andhra Pradesh exports around 841 categories of products to international markets. Its major export items include marine products, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, organic chemicals, fishing vessels, petroleum products, rice, ferro-alloys, chillies and sugar.
The state's major overseas markets include the United States, China, Singapore, Belgium, the UAE, Vietnam, Russia, Malaysia, Brazil and Indonesia.
Govt Measures To Make AP Export Hub
The state government is planning measures to strengthen export infrastructure and position Andhra Pradesh as an international export hub. It plans to work with national-level export organisations and develop world-class facilities to support exporters.
Under the One District-One Product approach, district-specific products are being promoted through clusters. The government has also proposed 45 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) to support MSMEs, farmers and small industries.
Other measures include reducing logistics costs, expanding access to international markets and using e-commerce and digital marketing to give district-specific products and services greater global visibility.
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