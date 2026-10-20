Andhra Pradesh Ranks Seventh in India’s Exports, US Tops Destination List
The state exported goods worth nearly Rs 1.77 lakh crore in 2025-26, with the US emerging as its largest export destination at Rs 35,970 crore.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh ranked seventh among Indian states in exports during 2025-26, with goods worth nearly Rs 1.77 lakh crore shipped to international markets, according to data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) under the Union Ministry of Commerce.
India’s total exports during the period stood at Rs 39,03,730 crore, of which Andhra Pradesh accounted for nearly 4.53 per cent. Gujarat topped the list with exports worth Rs 9.77 lakh crore, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
The data showed that southern states featured prominently among the country’s top 10 exporting states, with Kerala being the exception. Kerala ranked 15th, recording exports worth Rs 40,392 crore.
Andhra Pradesh exported nearly 841 types of products to various countries during 2025-26. Major export items included marine products, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, organic chemicals, boats, petroleum products, rice, ferroalloys, chillies, and sugar products.
The United States was the state’s largest export destination, with goods worth Rs 35,970 crore shipped to the country. China ranked second, followed by Singapore.
The top 10 export destinations for Andhra Pradesh in 2025-26 were the United States (Rs 35,970 crore), China (Rs 14,241 crore), Singapore (Rs 13,563 crore), Belgium (Rs 5,812 crore), the United Arab Emirates (Rs 5,190 crore), Vietnam (Rs 5,130 crore), Russia (Rs 4,450 crore), Malaysia (Rs 4,357 crore), Brazil (Rs 3,885 crore) and Indonesia (Rs 3,820 crore).
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