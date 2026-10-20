ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Ranks Seventh in India’s Exports, US Tops Destination List

Representational Image ( IANS )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh ranked seventh among Indian states in exports during 2025-26, with goods worth nearly Rs 1.77 lakh crore shipped to international markets, according to data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) under the Union Ministry of Commerce.

India’s total exports during the period stood at Rs 39,03,730 crore, of which Andhra Pradesh accounted for nearly 4.53 per cent. Gujarat topped the list with exports worth Rs 9.77 lakh crore, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The data showed that southern states featured prominently among the country’s top 10 exporting states, with Kerala being the exception. Kerala ranked 15th, recording exports worth Rs 40,392 crore. Andhra Pradesh exported nearly 841 types of products to various countries during 2025-26. Major export items included marine products, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, organic chemicals, boats, petroleum products, rice, ferroalloys, chillies, and sugar products.