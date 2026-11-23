ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Rajamahendravaram To Celebrate 222 Years Of District Court, 131 Years Of Bar Association

Rajamahendravaram: The historic city of Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a landmark celebration marking 222 years of its District Court and 131 years of the Rajamahendravaram Bar Association. The joint celebrations, scheduled for Saturday (Nov 28), will be organised through coordination between the Bench and the Bar and have been accorded the status of an official state event.

The District Court was established in Rajamahendravaram in 1804, while the Bar Association was founded in 1895, with Nyapathi (Justice) Subba Rao Pantulu as its first president, who was a freedom fighter as well as a leader of erstwhile Rajahmundry, which was restored to its Telugu name of Rajamahendravaram in 2015.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Supreme Court Justices P S Narasimha, Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Tripura High Court Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao are among those expected to attend the celebrations on Saturday.

The event is being organised as a tribute to the city's long association with the Indian judicial system and its contribution to the legal profession.

Justice Koka Subba Rao, who hails from Rajamahendravaram, became the ninth Chief Justice of India on June 30, 1966. The city has produced on CJI one SC judge and 26 HC judges and several judicial officials. (ETV Bharat)

According to Principal District Judge (PDJ) Junaid Ahmed Moulana, this is the first time in the country that a celebration of this kind is being jointly organised to mark the anniversaries of a district court and a Bar Association.

Rajamahendravaram currently has 18 courts. Recently, Chief Justice Lisa Gill inaugurated a modern court complex housing 10 individual courts.

A City That Produced 26 High Court Judges

The East Godavari area has made a significant contribution to the judiciary, with 26 individuals from the district having served as High Court judges. Three women who served as PDJs were also elevated to the High Court. In addition, 16 lawyers who began their careers in the East Godavari region went on to become High Court judges.

The city has also produced distinguished members of the higher judiciary, including Justice Koka Subba Rao, who became the ninth Chief Justice of India, and Justice M Jagannadha Rao, who later served as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court and as a judge of the Supreme Court.

151st District Judge Since 1804

During British rule, five courts were established in different parts of the country, including at Rajamahendravaram. Since the establishment in 1804, about 150 individuals have served as its District Chief Judges. The present PDJ, Junaid Ahmed Moulana, is the 151st person to hold the position.