ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Prompt Action By Kakinada Doctors Saves Infant After Plastic Object Lodges In Throat

Kakinada: Doctors at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, saved the life of an eight-month-old baby girl on Friday after she accidentally swallowed a small plastic balm container that got stuck in her throat.

According to hospital staff, the baby is the daughter of P Vijayadurga, a resident of Damanapalli village in Devipatnam mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Vijayadurga had been admitted to the Neuro-medicine department of GGH three days ago due to illness and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It is learnt that the baby was left in a ward briefly as the parents went to consult the doctor. During this time, the infant began playing and accidentally swallowed a small Mentho Plus balm plastic container. Other patients and attendants present in the ward noticed the baby in distress and immediately rushed her to the emergency department.

By the time the baby was brought to emergency care, she was bleeding from the mouth and had become unconscious, raising serious concern among the medical staff. CMO Dr Sushma, who was on duty at the time, responded without delay. With the assistance of Dr Satyavani, Dr Manikyam, and Dr Kanthima, the team conducted an emergency procedure and removed the plastic container from the baby's throat.