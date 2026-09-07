IG-Rank Officer To Lead Andhra's Upcoming Cyber Guard Division With 259 Personnel
Cyber Guard to get special investigation equipment, digital forensic tools, cyber intelligence platforms, and software.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Police Department is setting up the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C), named ‘Cyber Guard’, to fight cyber crimes, officials said.
Modelled on the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry, the centre is being built at a cost of Rs 10.77 crore at Prabhala Tech Park near Kaja Toll Plaza on the Vijayawada-Guntur route. It will have 259 dedicated officers and will be headed by an Inspector General (IG)-level officer, they said.
The Cyber Guard will handle cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, cyber intelligence, cyber threat monitoring, and coordinated response with various departments. It will get special investigation equipment, digital forensic tools, cyber intelligence platforms, and software.
Besides police officers, the team will include technical experts, cyber analysts, digital forensic staff, coordinators from banks and telecom companies, and personnel who analyse calls to the 24-hour toll-free number 1930.
According to police officials, staff will track IP addresses, bank accounts, and mobile tower locations. They will identify criminals and their bases of illegal activity, collect and store IP addresses, server logs, transaction IDs, and network records, gather digital evidence, and help ensure criminals are punished.
They will collect public information from social media, websites, and forums. They will monitor data sales and malware deals in dark web marketplaces, hacker groups, and encrypted chats. They will record IP addresses, domain names, malware samples, and system logs, study techniques used by criminals, and issue advance warnings of possible attacks.
Police officials said that evidence will be collected from digital devices used in cybercrimes using scientific methods. Data will be recovered, preserved, and analysed from computers, mobile phones, hard disks, and pen drives. Reports will be prepared for presentation in courts.
Staff will track the assets stolen by criminals to mule accounts, digital wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Accounts will be frozen at once so criminals cannot withdraw the funds. When victims call 1930 and complain, automated messages will go to the concerned banks immediately so that stolen assets are put on hold.
Cyber attacks on government digital systems and key networks in the state will be detected before they happen. Artificial intelligence will help spot unauthorised login attempts and excessive data transfers.
Cyber patrols will watch for criminal digital activities. Social media and websites will be checked for illegal content, material that harms national security, and posts that incite violence or hatred. The centre will act against online harassment and child pornography. The sale of illegal weapons, narcotics, hacking tools, and stolen data on the darknet will be monitored.
A Technical Assistance Unit will form part of Cyber Guard to give quick help, analysis, and expert support to investigating officers in complex technical cases. The police will work from this centre with investigative agencies, banks, financial gateways, and telecom companies to curb cybercrime and reduce financial losses to victims.
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