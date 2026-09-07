ETV Bharat / state

IG-Rank Officer To Lead Andhra's Upcoming Cyber Guard Division With 259 Personnel

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Police Department is setting up the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C), named ‘Cyber Guard’, to fight cyber crimes, officials said.

Modelled on the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry, the centre is being built at a cost of Rs 10.77 crore at Prabhala Tech Park near Kaja Toll Plaza on the Vijayawada-Guntur route. It will have 259 dedicated officers and will be headed by an Inspector General (IG)-level officer, they said.

The Cyber Guard will handle cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, cyber intelligence, cyber threat monitoring, and coordinated response with various departments. It will get special investigation equipment, digital forensic tools, cyber intelligence platforms, and software.

Besides police officers, the team will include technical experts, cyber analysts, digital forensic staff, coordinators from banks and telecom companies, and personnel who analyse calls to the 24-hour toll-free number 1930.

According to police officials, staff will track IP addresses, bank accounts, and mobile tower locations. They will identify criminals and their bases of illegal activity, collect and store IP addresses, server logs, transaction IDs, and network records, gather digital evidence, and help ensure criminals are punished.

They will collect public information from social media, websites, and forums. They will monitor data sales and malware deals in dark web marketplaces, hacker groups, and encrypted chats. They will record IP addresses, domain names, malware samples, and system logs, study techniques used by criminals, and issue advance warnings of possible attacks.