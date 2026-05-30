Andhra Pradesh Police Launch ‘Operation Dandayana’ To Fast-Track Punishment In Crimes Against Women And Children
Under the initiative, police officials will closely monitor all such cases across the state.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Police has launched a special initiative titled ‘Operation Dandayana’ to ensure swift justice in crimes against women and children in the state.
The programme has been introduced with the goal of ensuring speedy investigation, prosecution and punishment in cases involving violence against women and children, particularly rape, sexual harassment and offences under the POCSO Act.
Under the initiative, police officials will closely monitor all such cases across the state. Investigations will be strengthened with the use of technical and scientific evidence, and chargesheets will be filed promptly to support faster convictions.
To speed up court proceedings, the department will introduce a “Speed Trial Monitoring System”, which will track the progress of cases from the district level to the state level. Officials said the status of each trial will be reviewed regularly to ensure timely completion.
Cases involving heinous and high-profile crimes will be transferred to Fast-Track Courts so that offenders can be punished without delay.
Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta officially launched the initiative and unveiled its poster in the presence of senior police officials. Those present included SLPRB Chairman RK Meena, Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Ladda, Additional DGP (Law & Order) N. Madhusudan Reddy, IGs and other senior officers.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said ‘Operation Dandayana’ will include several targeted measures to improve women’s safety and tighten monitoring of offenders.
Features of Operation Dandayana:
- Sexual Offender Sheets: Police will open special “Sexual Offender Sheets” for those accused or convicted in crimes against women and children.
- Geo-tagging of offenders: Habitual offenders and suspicious persons will be geo-tagged and tracked digitally.
- CCTV and facial recognition surveillance: Police will monitor offenders using CCTV networks equipped with facial recognition technology.
- Review of pending cases: Pending cases involving sexual offenders will be reviewed and investigations expedited.
- Neighbourhood Watch programme: The initiative will expand community participation by encouraging people to immediately alert police about suspicious activity in their local areas.
- Awareness campaigns: Special campaigns will be conducted to spread awareness about legal consequences and punishments for crimes against women and children.
- Victim counselling: Counselling support will be provided to victims to help them recover emotionally and rebuild confidence.
Officials said the initiative is intended to create a stronger deterrent against crimes targeting women and children while ensuring victims receive timely justice and support.
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