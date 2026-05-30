ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Police Launch ‘Operation Dandayana’ To Fast-Track Punishment In Crimes Against Women And Children

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Police has launched a special initiative titled ‘Operation Dandayana’ to ensure swift justice in crimes against women and children in the state.

The programme has been introduced with the goal of ensuring speedy investigation, prosecution and punishment in cases involving violence against women and children, particularly rape, sexual harassment and offences under the POCSO Act.

Under the initiative, police officials will closely monitor all such cases across the state. Investigations will be strengthened with the use of technical and scientific evidence, and chargesheets will be filed promptly to support faster convictions.

To speed up court proceedings, the department will introduce a “Speed Trial Monitoring System”, which will track the progress of cases from the district level to the state level. Officials said the status of each trial will be reviewed regularly to ensure timely completion.

Cases involving heinous and high-profile crimes will be transferred to Fast-Track Courts so that offenders can be punished without delay.