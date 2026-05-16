Andhra Pradesh Police Launch 'AP Cyber Guard' To Crack Down On Cybercrime
AP Police announced a 90-day cybercrime action plan that integrates banking alerts and intelligence mapping to track online offenders across the state.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Police Department has launched a new initiative titled 'AP Cyber Guard' to strengthen the fight against cybercrime. A 90-day action plan has been prepared for its implementation.
As part of the initiative, the Director General of Police (DGP), Harish Kumar Gupta, held a video conference with Superintendents of Police (SPs), City Police Commissioners, Range Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), and Inspector Generals (IGs) across the state, issuing necessary directions.
"The first 30 minutes after a cybercrime victim files a complaint through the '1930' helpline are extremely crucial. If police respond within this period, the chances of recovering the victim's money increase significantly. Therefore, we are making 'Lien Marking' mandatory for 30 minutes in banks to temporarily freeze funds from reaching cybercriminals' accounts," the DGP said.
He added that the 'AP Cyber Guard' system would function as a comprehensive framework with six major components:
- A 24/7 Cyber War Room.
- Integration of the 1930 helpline with real-time banking alert systems.
- AI-based cyber monitoring platforms.
- Training of 500 officers in the first phase to tackle cybercrimes.
- A three-tier cybercrime response system with district units and hubs.
- State-wide cybercrime awareness programmes.
Deep Intelligence Mapping Exercise Planned
The DGP also directed all District SPs, City Police Commissioners, Range IGs and DIGs to carry out a state-wide "Cyber Sweep" and "Deep Intelligence Mapping Exercise" down to the police station level. The aim is to identify individuals, accounts, and groups allegedly involved in abusive attacks, malicious propaganda, character assassination, misinformation campaigns, and hate-inciting content on social media targeting the government.
As part of the exercise, the DGP instructed officials to examine the criminal background, if any, of individuals accused of spreading malicious propaganda online. Police have been asked to check whether such individuals are linked to rowdy sheets, history sheets, communal clashes, organised crime records, prison release records, cybercrime records, or bind-over cases.
Officials were also directed to analyse device signatures, repeat IT patterns, SIM linkages, and financial connections as part of the investigation.
Strict Action Under BNS And IT Act
According to the directives, organised abusive campaigns and malicious propaganda targeting constitutional authorities, elected representatives, government institutions, and the administrative machinery through social media should be treated as offences affecting law and order and promoting hatred.
The DGP ordered strict action against those involved, directing the registration of cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. Cybercrime police stations, cyber wings, Special Branch units, District Crime Teams, technical surveillance teams, and intelligence networks at the SHO level have been instructed to coordinate closely and maintain constant surveillance on such accounts.
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