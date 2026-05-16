ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Police Launch 'AP Cyber Guard' To Crack Down On Cybercrime

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Police Department has launched a new initiative titled 'AP Cyber Guard' to strengthen the fight against cybercrime. A 90-day action plan has been prepared for its implementation.

As part of the initiative, the Director General of Police (DGP), Harish Kumar Gupta, held a video conference with Superintendents of Police (SPs), City Police Commissioners, Range Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), and Inspector Generals (IGs) across the state, issuing necessary directions.

"The first 30 minutes after a cybercrime victim files a complaint through the '1930' helpline are extremely crucial. If police respond within this period, the chances of recovering the victim's money increase significantly. Therefore, we are making 'Lien Marking' mandatory for 30 minutes in banks to temporarily freeze funds from reaching cybercriminals' accounts," the DGP said.

He added that the 'AP Cyber Guard' system would function as a comprehensive framework with six major components:

A 24/7 Cyber War Room.

Integration of the 1930 helpline with real-time banking alert systems.

AI-based cyber monitoring platforms.

Training of 500 officers in the first phase to tackle cybercrimes.

A three-tier cybercrime response system with district units and hubs.

State-wide cybercrime awareness programmes.

Deep Intelligence Mapping Exercise Planned