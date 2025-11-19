Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest 50 Maoists In Major Operation Across State
A day ago, top Naxal leader Madvi Hidma and five others were killed in an encounter in Maredumilli.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Amaravati/ Eluru/ Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested around 50 Maoists in a major operation across several districts, including Vijayawada, Eluru, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema and Krishna.
Acting on information, police had been keeping a close watch in these districts for last few days and conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday. A total of 27 Maoists were nabbed from Kannur in Krishna district, one from Gannavaram, four from Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada, 15 from three areas of Eluru, two from Kakinada, and one from Sakhinetipalli in Ambedkar Konaseema district.
All the arrested Maoists hail from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. police said. A huge cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives and revolutionary literature have been recovered from them, they added.
Sources said the arrests were made based on information found in a diary recovered from the Maredumilli encounter area. Earlier on November 18, an encounter took place at Maredumilli in Alluri Seetharam Raju district, where a top Naxalite leader, Madvi Hidma, and five others were killed.
Vidyasagar Naidu, SP, Krishna district said ''Special operations were conducted in five districts under the leadership of DGP HK Gupta. Under this, we arrested 27 Maoists in Kannur Autonagar. They came here from Chhattisgarh through various routes, posing as migrant workers. We suspect there is some conspiracy behind it. We have arrested nine security personnel of Maoist Central Committee secretary Devji. The details will be revealed after interrogation.''
Police received information that a large number of Maoists were present on the third floor of a building on New Autonagar Road No. 5 in Krishna district, on the outskirts of Vijayawada city. Following this, at around 9.30 am on Tuesday, 200 police and elite counter-terrorism unit OCTOPUS personnel surrounded the building. To begin with, a drone was deployed to find out the number of people inside. Since no movement was detected, the OCTOPUS team suddenly barged inside without giving any chance to the Maoists to counterattack. A total of 27 people, including 21 women, were arrested from the building. Simultaneous raids were conducted in three areas of Ramavarappadu and four others were arrested.
Investigations revealed that the building, where the Maoists were staying, belonged to Appalaswamy Naidu, an architect from Visakhapatnam. The building was meant for renting out for warehouse and office purposes and one Susheela, a Maoist sympathiser, had rented it to the Maoists. During interrogation, the Maoists said they had come here to work as labourers on the national highway project and had moved here on November 1. Police said most of them remained inside the house and only one person came out and took tea and meals from a nearby hotel for the rest. The police identified the building with Susheela's help and the building's security guard was detained for questioning.
In Eluru, police received information that a group of Maoists were taking shelter for last 15 days. Upon surveillance, it was found that they were staying in the Green City area near the mini bypass. During the operation that continued for a fortnight, SP Pratap Sivakishore stepped into the field in t-shirt and jeans while his team members were clad in 'lungis'. They screened the area with drones.
Initially, four persons were arrested. When it was learnt that there were a total of 15 people, the rest were called by those who were arrested. Thus, one or two persons came every day and were arrested. Finally, a total of 15 people, including four women, were arrested.
The arrested people were identified as Gond tribals from Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Police have called people who know the language to interrogate them. They suspect that the group reached Eluru through Maoist sympathisers and rented an accommodation by saying that they had come from Odisha for employment and offered higher rent.
In Kakinada district, police arrested two female Maoists near Koppavaram in Samarlakota mandal. They were taken to a secret location and interrogated. The police have also kept an eye on the movement of people from the bordering forest areas of Prathipadu, Yeleswaram and Shankhavaram.
Fifteen Maoists, nabbed in Eluru, are from Chhattisgarh. Police seized Rs 2 lakh in cash and revolutionary literature from them. These Maoists have cases registered against them in several police stations.
