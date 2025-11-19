ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest 50 Maoists In Major Operation Across State

Amaravati/ Eluru/ Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested around 50 Maoists in a major operation across several districts, including Vijayawada, Eluru, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema and Krishna.

Acting on information, police had been keeping a close watch in these districts for last few days and conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday. A total of 27 Maoists were nabbed from Kannur in Krishna district, one from Gannavaram, four from Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada, 15 from three areas of Eluru, two from Kakinada, and one from Sakhinetipalli in Ambedkar Konaseema district.

All the arrested Maoists hail from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. police said. A huge cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives and revolutionary literature have been recovered from them, they added.

Sources said the arrests were made based on information found in a diary recovered from the Maredumilli encounter area. Earlier on November 18, an encounter took place at Maredumilli in Alluri Seetharam Raju district, where a top Naxalite leader, Madvi Hidma, and five others were killed.

Vidyasagar Naidu, SP, Krishna district said ''Special operations were conducted in five districts under the leadership of DGP HK Gupta. Under this, we arrested 27 Maoists in Kannur Autonagar. They came here from Chhattisgarh through various routes, posing as migrant workers. We suspect there is some conspiracy behind it. We have arrested nine security personnel of Maoist Central Committee secretary Devji. The details will be revealed after interrogation.''

Police received information that a large number of Maoists were present on the third floor of a building on New Autonagar Road No. 5 in Krishna district, on the outskirts of Vijayawada city. Following this, at around 9.30 am on Tuesday, 200 police and elite counter-terrorism unit OCTOPUS personnel surrounded the building. To begin with, a drone was deployed to find out the number of people inside. Since no movement was detected, the OCTOPUS team suddenly barged inside without giving any chance to the Maoists to counterattack. A total of 27 people, including 21 women, were arrested from the building. Simultaneous raids were conducted in three areas of Ramavarappadu and four others were arrested.