Andhra Pradesh Plans To Raise School Attendance To 95% As Department Targets Dropouts
The department has instructed officials to identify schools with low attendance and give them special attention
Published : September 12, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has formulated an action plan to increase the minimum attendance of students in government and aided schools to 95%. The move is aimed at reducing dropouts and improving learning outcomes.
The department has instructed officials to identify schools with low attendance and give them special attention. Officials said regular attendance is crucial for students' learning and that prolonged absence can affect their academic performance.
If a student are absent for three consecutive days, teachers are required to contact the parents and discuss the reasons for the absence. The current average student attendance across the state stands at 85.45%. As many as 12 districts have recorded attendance below the state average, meaning nearly 14.55% of students are not attending school on a daily basis.
Srikakulam has recorded the highest average student attendance in the state at 89.78%, while Kurnool has the lowest at 78.88%. In Kurnool, 21.12% of students are absent. Anantapur has the second-lowest attendance at 82.26%. No district in the state has recorded an average attendance of more than 90%.
The districts with attendance below the state average of 85.45% are:
- Tirupati – 85.14%
- Palnadu – 84.97%
- Nandyal – 84.92%
- Bapatla – 84.70%
- Eluru – 84.51%
- NTR – 84.35%
- Markapuram – 84.17%
- East Godavari – 84.11%
- Prakasam – 83.84%
- Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore – 83.50%
- Anantapur – 82.26%
- Kurnool – 78.88%
The Education Department has introduced a star-rating system to assess the academic performance of government schools. Schools are awarded between one and five stars based on Class 10 results, summative examination results, and teacher and student attendance.
Of the 43,626 schools across the state, 25,418 have received fewer than three stars. Another 15,766 schools have received three stars, 2,315 have received four stars, and 127 have received five stars.
Schools with three or more stars account for 41.74% of the total. As many as 15 districts are below the state average in this category. Kurnool has the lowest proportion of schools with three or more stars at 10.19%, followed by the Alluri Sitarama Raju district at 19.54%.
The department has decided to give special attention to schools with fewer than three stars. It has identified 6,242 classrooms across the state as being in a dilapidated condition and deemed unsafe for students.
Of the 44,281 schools assessed across Andhra Pradesh, 40,548 were found to have safe structures, while 3,733 were classified as unsafe. The department has decided to demolish all dilapidated school and college buildings by September 30 and provide alternative arrangements for students.
Meanwhile, infrastructure works worth Rs 929 crore are underway in 14,468 schools across the state. The works include major and minor repairs, construction and renovation of toilets, drinking water facilities, painting, and installation of dual desks.
The department has set a target to complete these works by February 2027. Under the Mana Badi Mana Vidhya programme, infrastructure works worth Rs 571 crore will also be taken up in ideal primary schools. Tenders for the works are scheduled to be called on September 15. Construction of classrooms will be handed over to district collectors, while state-level tenders will cover works such as painting, room partitioning, drinking water facilities, and dual desks.
Major and minor repairs, electrification, and toilet-related works will be carried out with the assistance of parents' committees.
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