ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Plans To Raise School Attendance To 95% As Department Targets Dropouts

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has formulated an action plan to increase the minimum attendance of students in government and aided schools to 95%. The move is aimed at reducing dropouts and improving learning outcomes.

The department has instructed officials to identify schools with low attendance and give them special attention. Officials said regular attendance is crucial for students' learning and that prolonged absence can affect their academic performance.

If a student are absent for three consecutive days, teachers are required to contact the parents and discuss the reasons for the absence. The current average student attendance across the state stands at 85.45%. As many as 12 districts have recorded attendance below the state average, meaning nearly 14.55% of students are not attending school on a daily basis.

Srikakulam has recorded the highest average student attendance in the state at 89.78%, while Kurnool has the lowest at 78.88%. In Kurnool, 21.12% of students are absent. Anantapur has the second-lowest attendance at 82.26%. No district in the state has recorded an average attendance of more than 90%.

The districts with attendance below the state average of 85.45% are:

Tirupati – 85.14%

Palnadu – 84.97%

Nandyal – 84.92%

Bapatla – 84.70%

Eluru – 84.51%

NTR – 84.35%

Markapuram – 84.17%

East Godavari – 84.11%

Prakasam – 83.84%

Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore – 83.50%

Anantapur – 82.26%

Kurnool – 78.88%

The Education Department has introduced a star-rating system to assess the academic performance of government schools. Schools are awarded between one and five stars based on Class 10 results, summative examination results, and teacher and student attendance.