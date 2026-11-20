Andhra Pradesh Plans Three Economic Regions To Drive Growth, Attract Investments By 2047
Under the Vision 2047 framework, the government plans to transform Amaravati into the state's economic hub.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has drawn up an ambitious plan to develop the state into a major economic and industrial hub by 2047. The government has divided the plan into three economic regions centred around Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.
The proposed strategy aims to leverage the strengths of each region, attract domestic and international investments, develop infrastructure and generate large-scale employment.
Under the Vision 2047 framework, the government plans to transform Amaravati into the state's economic hub, Visakhapatnam into a gateway for manufacturing and logistics, and the Tirupati region into a major centre for advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defence, electronics and renewable energy.
The government has prepared separate development strategies for the three regions, focusing on infrastructure, industrial corridors, tourism, technology, agriculture and services. The Amaravati regional development plan is scheduled for implementation by July 2028.
Amaravati region: 48 projects worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore
The Amaravati Economic Region covers nine districts including NTR, Krishna, West Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, Bapatla and Markapuram. Spread across 44,817 sq km, the region has a population of approximately 1.7 crore and a coastline stretching 337 km.
The government has identified 48 projects involving a total investment of Rs 4.65 lakh crore. Major infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore are currently underway.
These include the construction of the capital city, Amaravati's inner and outer ring roads, the Polavaram project, Vijayawada Metro, Amaravati International Airport, the first phases of Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports, a joint Central Secretariat, iconic bridges across the Krishna River, the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line and an international education city.
Private investment agreements worth Rs 40,000 crore have been finalised for the capital region. These projects are expected to generate about 70,000 jobs, with 1,289 acres allocated for the proposed investments.
The government is also developing a 50-acre Quantum Valley in Amaravati, which is expected to attract investments worth $1 billion by 2029. A technology park spanning nine million square feet is planned alongside a 250-acre Quantum Manufacturing Hub in Palnadu. The manufacturing hub is expected to facilitate annual exports worth Rs 5,000 crore.
Tourism is another priority, with plans to develop a Buddhist circuit to attract domestic and international visitors. A Rs 100-crore beach development fund has been established for the coastal region, while around 20,000 hotel rooms are under construction.
The government has also identified opportunities along the Suryalanka-Vadarevu-Ramapuram-Chinaganjam coastal corridor, including the development of Suryalanka Beach, Etimoga coastal village and an aviation museum.
In the maritime sector, a shipbuilding cluster and two seaports are proposed at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore. Around 1,400 acres near Machilipatnam port have been identified for ancillary industries. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is also expected to establish a petrochemical hub with an investment of Rs 96,862 crore.
The government has identified three strategic pillars for the Amaravati region: the capital region and quantum hub, east coast gateway and port-led development, and agriculture and food processing.
The region accounts for 17 per cent of the state's population, 27 per cent of its geographical area, 35 per cent of its coastline and 35 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Its estimated economic value stands at Rs 6.23 lakh crore.
Tirupati region: Target of $900 billion economy by 2047
The Andhra Pradesh government aims to develop the Tirupati Economic Region into a $900-billion economy by 2047 by attracting investments across manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors and horticulture.
The proposed region covers nine districts such as Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal and Nellore. The development strategy seeks to build on the industrial and economic strengths of individual districts.
Several locations have been identified for specialised industrial development. Sri City-Tada-Sullurupeta will focus on electronics, Krishnapatnam on the proposed Krish City, Naidupeta on space-related industries and Dugarajapatnam on shipbuilding.
Orvakal is being positioned as an automobile and electric vehicle manufacturing centre, while the Kopparthi-Kadapa-Jammalamadugu belt will focus on steel and cement. Penukonda-Palasamudram-Hindupur will cater to automobiles, EV batteries and electronics.
Renigunta-Srikalahasti will be developed as a tourism corridor, Puttaparthi as an aerospace hub, and Anantapur as a renewable energy and food processing centre. The Chittoor-Kuppam corridor will focus on automobiles, EVs and batteries, while Madanapalle and Nandyal will be developed as food processing and cement hubs, respectively. Greater Tirupati and Kurnool will focus on knowledge services.
Horticulture is expected to be a major investment driver. Of the 201 clusters identified under the state's Comprehensive Horticulture Development Plan, 185 are located in the Rayalaseema region. The sector is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, with 80 per cent of the proposed investments earmarked for the Tirupati region.
The proposals include dairy, meat and poultry processing, oil palm processing clusters and terminal markets.
The government has identified Sri Sathyasai, Tirupati and Kurnool districts as potential hubs for aircraft manufacturing, maintenance and repair.
Under the state's Aerospace and Defence Policy, investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore are expected over the next five years, with the potential to generate one lakh jobs.
Proposals include an aerostructure and precision manufacturing park, a flight test and integration belt, a component and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub, flight training institutes and drone testing facilities.
Sri Sathyasai district is also being positioned as a major defence manufacturing centre for energetics and missile-related equipment. Duttaluru and Orvakal have been identified as supporting centres.
The government expects the Tirupati region to account for 5-7 per cent of India's projected $34-billion defence production sector by 2029. Proposed investments include ammunition manufacturing zones, ammunition testing ranges, drone testing corridors and defence supplier parks.
Andhra Pradesh has set a target of achieving $50 billion in electronics and component manufacturing. Around 70-80 per cent of the proposed investments are expected to be concentrated in the Sri City and Naidupeta special economic zones (SEZs) near Tirupati.
The region accounts for 98 per cent of the investments flowing into large-scale electronics manufacturing units in the state. Proposed facilities include an appliance vendor park, a common plating facility and a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for printed circuit boards, a passive components park and electronics testing laboratories.
The government is also looking to position Andhra Pradesh among India's leading semiconductor manufacturing states through the Guttapadu Park in Kurnool and the Tirupati Park. The focus will cover semiconductor fabrication, assembly, testing and packaging.
Of the 12 units approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) across the country, one-third are located in the Tirupati region. Proposed investments include semiconductor packaging facilities, fab-grade utilities at Guttapadu, a chip design and testing hub and a cleanroom training centre.
Renewable energy is another major focus. Under the state's Clean Energy Policy, investments worth $113 billion are expected by 2029, with 80 per cent projected to flow into the Tirupati region.
The proposed projects include a 20-gigawatt integrated solar supply chain, pumped-storage and battery storage facilities, a green ammonia hub and a wind components park.
The Tirupati region is expected to play a major role in India's space economy, covering space launches, manufacturing, maintenance and related services. The region is home to the country's orbital launch facility, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.
Around 2,800 acres have been allocated for the first phase of the proposed Tirupati Space City. Research institutions such as the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) at Gadanki, IIT Tirupati and IISER Tirupati are expected to support the development of the sector.
Proposals include a common assembly and testing facility, a commercial launch complex, space tourism initiatives, skill development programmes and a six-lane road corridor connecting to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The shipbuilding sector is also expected to receive investments in Dugarajapatnam, including a shipbuilding cluster, ship repair yard, marine industrial park and skill development centre.
Krishnapatnam Port handled 59.2 million tonnes of cargo in 2025-26. Rail cargo volumes in the region, which stood at 31 million tonnes during the same period, are projected to increase to 52-81 million tonnes by 2032.
Other proposed investments include timber processing and sawmill facilities, a furniture mega cluster, interiors and components parks, and farm forestry initiatives.
The region is also a major cement manufacturing centre, with 20 large cement plants across the Kadapa, Nandyal and Tadipatri belt. Proposed projects include waste-to-energy facilities, fly ash and metal waste processing units, rail sidings, cement berths and granite parks.
The government has also identified opportunities in mineral-based industries, including a barium chemical park, rare-earth magnet cluster and parks for quartz, silica and aluminium-copper. Mangampeta has barytes deposits, while Kadapa has uranium reserves.
In the steel sector, JSW began construction of an electric furnace plant in Rayalaseema in July. Further proposals include scrap processing and vehicle scrapping facilities, a hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) pilot project, a ductile iron pipe park and a steel service centre.
The region is also being positioned as a global automobile and electric vehicle manufacturing hub. Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati, Kurnool, Chittoor and Nellore districts are expected to attract investments in vehicles, components, EVs and batteries.
The region accounts for 96 per cent of the state's investments in automobile component manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh currently has an 18.5 per cent share of India's battery production, with the Tirupati region projected to account for 25 per cent by 2032.
The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared a master plan to develop the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) into a major gateway for manufacturing, logistics, technology and services along India's eastern coast.
Visakhapatnam currently contributes around 30 per cent of the state's GDP. The government aims to strengthen its position as an industrial and services hub by 2047, with a target of generating employment for 20 lakh people across the region.
The nine districts covered by the economic region are Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Kakinada, East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema.
Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram will focus on information technology, data centres, education, tourism, healthcare and knowledge services.
Anakapalli, Srikakulam and Kakinada will be developed as port-led industrial centres, with an emphasis on steel, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam and Konaseema will focus on technology, organic products, processing industries and market infrastructure.
The broader plan includes the development of world-class urban centres under initiatives such as Vizag Bay Tech City and the City Economic Region (CER) project, envisioned as part of 'Vizag 2.0'.
The government plans to develop Vizag Bay Tech City on the lines of Hyderabad's HITEC City to attract technology companies and investments.
A senior IAS officer is proposed to be appointed as Joint CEO to oversee the project, with powers to take decisions on investment proposals and approvals. A private-sector professional at the Chief Operating Officer level will also be appointed to attract investments.
A Bay-City Forum has been established with the participation of the Visakhapatnam Mayor, District Collector, GVMC Commissioner, Joint CEO, representatives of the Planning and Finance departments and the CEO of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region. The forum will function under the directions of the VER Steering Committee headed by the Chief Minister.
The Madhurawada-Rushikonda IT corridor is projected to expand 4.2 times its current operational capacity.
Around 1,52,346 people are expected to secure employment through 65 companies in three phases. Currently, 29,453 people are employed across 42 IT centres in the corridor.
Nine companies under construction are expected to generate 57,275 jobs, while another 14 companies yet to begin construction are projected to create 65,618 jobs.
The government also plans to develop 11.12 km of roads to support the expansion of the IT corridor.
Tourism development in the Visakhapatnam region will focus on three major clusters, including Green, Blue and Blue-Green through government initiatives and public-private partnerships (PPP). An allocation of Rs 500 crore has been proposed for each cluster.
The Green cluster will focus on tribal and eco-tourism in the Araku-Maredumilli region, with plans for view decks, ropeways, skywalks, experience centres and homestays managed by tribal communities.
The Blue cluster will focus on coastal tourism, including major beaches, lakes such as Kondakarla Ava and mangrove forests in Coringa and Hope Island.
The Blue-Green cluster will promote waterways and houseboat tourism in the Godavari Delta, particularly the Konaseema backwaters.
Within the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, the government has identified 14 slum areas for improvement. Work on Velampeta has been assigned under the PPP model, while detailed project reports are being prepared for the remaining 13 areas.
The government has also approached the Centre seeking the transfer of land to the state for 1.30 lakh houses constructed on central government land.
Other proposals include service roads between NAD Junction and Anandapuram and an Electric Rapid Transit corridor between NAD Junction and Pendurthi, in addition to the existing Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridors.
Five infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,293.91 crore are currently underway. Another six projects worth Rs 1,617.42 crore are at the tender or bidding stage, while eight projects estimated at Rs 5,440 crore are in the proposal stage.
The government plans to utilise Rs 9,180 crore received as a grant from the Centre for 60 infrastructure projects under the City Economic Region scheme.
It has also appointed five consultancy firms to assist with planning and monitoring various projects.
CBRE South Asia has been entrusted with preparing the Area Development Plan for Vizag Bay City. KPMG has been appointed as the Programme Management Unit for managing priority projects, procurement and policy development related to transit-oriented development and townships.
Mandai-INDE is working on concepts and designs for 19 projects at Kailasagiri and the Central Gateway, of which nine have been completed.
Nippon Koei is serving as the planning consultant for the IT department, while Nippon Koei-EY has been appointed to coordinate projects under the Smart City Mission and assignments of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.
Of the 167 projects proposed under the Smart City initiative, 147 received approval from the Centre. Seventeen projects have been completed, while 47 are at various stages of implementation.
The government has also submitted a draft Coastal Zone Management Plan for Visakhapatnam district to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The Technical Scrutiny Committee has recommended reclassifying certain areas in K Nagarapalem, Kapuluppada, Chepaluppada, Nidigattu and JV Agraharam villages from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-3 to CRZ-2.
Through the three-region development strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to create an integrated economic ecosystem by combining infrastructure development, industrial investment, technology, tourism, agriculture and employment generation.
While Amaravati is expected to anchor the state's administrative and economic activities, Visakhapatnam will have manufacturing, logistics and technology gateway. The Tirupati region, meanwhile, is being positioned as a centre for advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors and clean energy.
The government intends to coordinate investments and infrastructure development across all three regions to ensure balanced economic growth and make Andhra Pradesh a major destination for domestic and international investors by 2047.
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