ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Plans Three Economic Regions To Drive Growth, Attract Investments By 2047

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has drawn up an ambitious plan to develop the state into a major economic and industrial hub by 2047. The government has divided the plan into three economic regions centred around Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

The proposed strategy aims to leverage the strengths of each region, attract domestic and international investments, develop infrastructure and generate large-scale employment.

Under the Vision 2047 framework, the government plans to transform Amaravati into the state's economic hub, Visakhapatnam into a gateway for manufacturing and logistics, and the Tirupati region into a major centre for advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defence, electronics and renewable energy.

The government has prepared separate development strategies for the three regions, focusing on infrastructure, industrial corridors, tourism, technology, agriculture and services. The Amaravati regional development plan is scheduled for implementation by July 2028.

Amaravati region: 48 projects worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore

The Amaravati Economic Region covers nine districts including NTR, Krishna, West Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, Bapatla and Markapuram. Spread across 44,817 sq km, the region has a population of approximately 1.7 crore and a coastline stretching 337 km.

The government has identified 48 projects involving a total investment of Rs 4.65 lakh crore. Major infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore are currently underway.

These include the construction of the capital city, Amaravati's inner and outer ring roads, the Polavaram project, Vijayawada Metro, Amaravati International Airport, the first phases of Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports, a joint Central Secretariat, iconic bridges across the Krishna River, the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line and an international education city.

Private investment agreements worth Rs 40,000 crore have been finalised for the capital region. These projects are expected to generate about 70,000 jobs, with 1,289 acres allocated for the proposed investments.

The government is also developing a 50-acre Quantum Valley in Amaravati, which is expected to attract investments worth $1 billion by 2029. A technology park spanning nine million square feet is planned alongside a 250-acre Quantum Manufacturing Hub in Palnadu. The manufacturing hub is expected to facilitate annual exports worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Tourism is another priority, with plans to develop a Buddhist circuit to attract domestic and international visitors. A Rs 100-crore beach development fund has been established for the coastal region, while around 20,000 hotel rooms are under construction.

The government has also identified opportunities along the Suryalanka-Vadarevu-Ramapuram-Chinaganjam coastal corridor, including the development of Suryalanka Beach, Etimoga coastal village and an aviation museum.

In the maritime sector, a shipbuilding cluster and two seaports are proposed at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore. Around 1,400 acres near Machilipatnam port have been identified for ancillary industries. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is also expected to establish a petrochemical hub with an investment of Rs 96,862 crore.

The government has identified three strategic pillars for the Amaravati region: the capital region and quantum hub, east coast gateway and port-led development, and agriculture and food processing.

The region accounts for 17 per cent of the state's population, 27 per cent of its geographical area, 35 per cent of its coastline and 35 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Its estimated economic value stands at Rs 6.23 lakh crore.

Tirupati region: Target of $900 billion economy by 2047

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to develop the Tirupati Economic Region into a $900-billion economy by 2047 by attracting investments across manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors and horticulture.

The proposed region covers nine districts such as Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal and Nellore. The development strategy seeks to build on the industrial and economic strengths of individual districts.

Several locations have been identified for specialised industrial development. Sri City-Tada-Sullurupeta will focus on electronics, Krishnapatnam on the proposed Krish City, Naidupeta on space-related industries and Dugarajapatnam on shipbuilding.

Orvakal is being positioned as an automobile and electric vehicle manufacturing centre, while the Kopparthi-Kadapa-Jammalamadugu belt will focus on steel and cement. Penukonda-Palasamudram-Hindupur will cater to automobiles, EV batteries and electronics.

Renigunta-Srikalahasti will be developed as a tourism corridor, Puttaparthi as an aerospace hub, and Anantapur as a renewable energy and food processing centre. The Chittoor-Kuppam corridor will focus on automobiles, EVs and batteries, while Madanapalle and Nandyal will be developed as food processing and cement hubs, respectively. Greater Tirupati and Kurnool will focus on knowledge services.

Horticulture is expected to be a major investment driver. Of the 201 clusters identified under the state's Comprehensive Horticulture Development Plan, 185 are located in the Rayalaseema region. The sector is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, with 80 per cent of the proposed investments earmarked for the Tirupati region.

The proposals include dairy, meat and poultry processing, oil palm processing clusters and terminal markets.

The government has identified Sri Sathyasai, Tirupati and Kurnool districts as potential hubs for aircraft manufacturing, maintenance and repair.

Under the state's Aerospace and Defence Policy, investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore are expected over the next five years, with the potential to generate one lakh jobs.

Proposals include an aerostructure and precision manufacturing park, a flight test and integration belt, a component and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub, flight training institutes and drone testing facilities.

Sri Sathyasai district is also being positioned as a major defence manufacturing centre for energetics and missile-related equipment. Duttaluru and Orvakal have been identified as supporting centres.

The government expects the Tirupati region to account for 5-7 per cent of India's projected $34-billion defence production sector by 2029. Proposed investments include ammunition manufacturing zones, ammunition testing ranges, drone testing corridors and defence supplier parks.

Andhra Pradesh has set a target of achieving $50 billion in electronics and component manufacturing. Around 70-80 per cent of the proposed investments are expected to be concentrated in the Sri City and Naidupeta special economic zones (SEZs) near Tirupati.

The region accounts for 98 per cent of the investments flowing into large-scale electronics manufacturing units in the state. Proposed facilities include an appliance vendor park, a common plating facility and a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for printed circuit boards, a passive components park and electronics testing laboratories.

The government is also looking to position Andhra Pradesh among India's leading semiconductor manufacturing states through the Guttapadu Park in Kurnool and the Tirupati Park. The focus will cover semiconductor fabrication, assembly, testing and packaging.

Of the 12 units approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) across the country, one-third are located in the Tirupati region. Proposed investments include semiconductor packaging facilities, fab-grade utilities at Guttapadu, a chip design and testing hub and a cleanroom training centre.

Renewable energy is another major focus. Under the state's Clean Energy Policy, investments worth $113 billion are expected by 2029, with 80 per cent projected to flow into the Tirupati region.

The proposed projects include a 20-gigawatt integrated solar supply chain, pumped-storage and battery storage facilities, a green ammonia hub and a wind components park.

The Tirupati region is expected to play a major role in India's space economy, covering space launches, manufacturing, maintenance and related services. The region is home to the country's orbital launch facility, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Around 2,800 acres have been allocated for the first phase of the proposed Tirupati Space City. Research institutions such as the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) at Gadanki, IIT Tirupati and IISER Tirupati are expected to support the development of the sector.

Proposals include a common assembly and testing facility, a commercial launch complex, space tourism initiatives, skill development programmes and a six-lane road corridor connecting to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The shipbuilding sector is also expected to receive investments in Dugarajapatnam, including a shipbuilding cluster, ship repair yard, marine industrial park and skill development centre.

Krishnapatnam Port handled 59.2 million tonnes of cargo in 2025-26. Rail cargo volumes in the region, which stood at 31 million tonnes during the same period, are projected to increase to 52-81 million tonnes by 2032.