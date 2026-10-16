Andhra Pradesh Plans Rs 1,700 Crore Inland Waterway Project From Muktyala To Machilipatnam
The proposed 168-km waterway aims to cut cargo transport costs, support Machilipatnam Port’s operations and boost tourism through water metro services.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has planned an inland waterway project worth Rs 1,700 crore to connect Muktyala in NTR district with Machilipatnam Port. The project will span nearly 168 km and is expected to reduce transportation costs while facilitating cargo movement. The state has also proposed water metro services between Vijayawada and Amaravati, and Rajamahendravaram and Polavaram, to promote tourism.
The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has approved the proposals. The Muktyala-Machilipatnam waterway will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework. The Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority (APIWA) has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the project.
The state government aims to make Machilipatnam Port operational by December 2027. Once developed, the waterway is expected to handle around five million tonnes of cargo annually, providing an alternative to road and rail transport.
The project will require widening the Bandar Canal to accommodate boat traffic and raising around 50 bridges by nine metres. The canal will also need dredging, as its current water depth is around 0.6 metres. The water depth must be increased to at least two metres to allow boats to operate along the route.
The stretch between Muktyala and the Prakasam Barrage will be developed as part of National Waterway-4. The proposed route is expected to benefit industries in and around Muktyala, where several cement factories are located. These factories currently depend on road transport to move their products to the nearest port.
The waterway could also reduce transportation costs for coal supplied to Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS), which currently depends on road and rail transport.
The state government has also proposed water metro services between Vijayawada and Amaravati as part of the Bandar Canal project. Another waterway project is planned between Rajamahendravaram and Polavaram to promote tourism along the Godavari River.
In view of the Godavari Pushkaralu, the government has decided to complete the inland waterway project between Rajamahendravaram and Polavaram by June 2027. A team of officials from National Waterways-4 is scheduled to visit this month to conduct a feasibility study for the project.
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