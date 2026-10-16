ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Plans Rs 1,700 Crore Inland Waterway Project From Muktyala To Machilipatnam

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has planned an inland waterway project worth Rs 1,700 crore to connect Muktyala in NTR district with Machilipatnam Port. The project will span nearly 168 km and is expected to reduce transportation costs while facilitating cargo movement. The state has also proposed water metro services between Vijayawada and Amaravati, and Rajamahendravaram and Polavaram, to promote tourism.

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has approved the proposals. The Muktyala-Machilipatnam waterway will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework. The Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority (APIWA) has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the project.

The state government aims to make Machilipatnam Port operational by December 2027. Once developed, the waterway is expected to handle around five million tonnes of cargo annually, providing an alternative to road and rail transport.

The project will require widening the Bandar Canal to accommodate boat traffic and raising around 50 bridges by nine metres. The canal will also need dredging, as its current water depth is around 0.6 metres. The water depth must be increased to at least two metres to allow boats to operate along the route.

The stretch between Muktyala and the Prakasam Barrage will be developed as part of National Waterway-4. The proposed route is expected to benefit industries in and around Muktyala, where several cement factories are located. These factories currently depend on road transport to move their products to the nearest port.