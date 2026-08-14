ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Plans One-Lakh-Acre Land Bank To Attract Industries

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to create a land bank of at least one lakh acres to facilitate the establishment of industries across the state, with the acquisition of land proposed to be carried out in phases.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is primarily looking at acquiring around 60,000 acres for various industrial projects. Proposals for identifying and acquiring the required land have been sent to district collectors.

Officials said around 60–70% of the proposed land bank would comprise government land, while privately owned parcels located within or adjacent to these stretches would also be acquired where necessary.

The APIIC is expected to incur substantial expenditure on land acquisition as well as the development of roads, utilities and other infrastructure at the identified sites. Officials claimed that Andhra Pradesh currently has a stronger industrial land bank position compared with states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

1.75 Lakh Acres Already Allocated

The APIIC has so far allocated around 1.75 lakh acres to various industries. Since the present alliance government assumed office two years ago, approximately 22,000 acres have been acquired for industrial purposes.

Land acquisition is currently under way for several major projects, including 6,000 acres for BPCL, 1,000 acres for Indosol, 3,200 acres for JSW, 3,000 acres for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and 4,000 acres for NTPC.