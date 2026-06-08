ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Pilots AI-Powered App To Measure Newborn Health Parameters Using Smartphone Videos

A Mother, newborn child, and an ASHA worker are seen in this picture ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is piloting an artificial intelligence-powered application that can measure a baby's vital health parameters using only a smartphone video. The move will eliminate the need for conventional weighing and measuring equipment.

The AI-based application, named ‘Shishu Maapan’, has been developed by Wadhwani AI in collaboration with the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare, which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the organisation. The app is currently undergoing pilot testing in select areas, with plans for a state-wide rollout based on the results.

Monitoring a newborn's growth and development requires regular assessment of weight, height, chest measurements and other key health indicators. Traditionally, these measurements are taken using weighing scales and measuring tools carried by ASHA workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) during household visits. The new AI-driven solution aims to simplify this process.

Using the ‘Shishu Maapan’ app, health workers can record a short video of a newborn and immediately receive details such as weight, height, chest circumference, shoulder measurements and head circumference. The technology works without any physical contact with the infant.