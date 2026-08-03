ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh's Ongole Cattle Breed Gets Mineral Water For Drinking

Ongole/Naguluppalapadu: Andhra Pradesh's famed Ongole breed of cattle, known worldwide for its strength and distinctive appearance, is receiving special attention including supply of mineral water as the state government steps up efforts to conserve the indigenous breed and improve the health of livestock.

A livestock farm established at Chadalavada in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district is among the initiatives aimed at protecting the breed. Spread across 200 acres, the facility includes agricultural land, administrative buildings and a nine-acre pond, besides infrastructure dedicated to the health and upkeep of the cattle.

One of the notable measures at the farm is the supply of purified mineral water to the animals. Cows and calves can be vulnerable to illnesses caused by contaminated water from ponds, tanks and borewells. To reduce this risk, the farm has installed a reverse osmosis (RO) plant at a cost of Rs 9 lakh to purify water from the pond before supplying it to the cattle.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant in Chadalavada in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district (ETV Bharat)

Ravi, Deputy Director of the livestock farm, said the arrangement was aimed at ensuring that the Ongole cattle receive clean and safe drinking water as part of their overall health management.