Andhra Pradesh's Ongole Cattle Breed Gets Mineral Water For Drinking
A livestock farm has installed a RO plant to purify water from the pond before supplying it to the cattle.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
Ongole/Naguluppalapadu: Andhra Pradesh's famed Ongole breed of cattle, known worldwide for its strength and distinctive appearance, is receiving special attention including supply of mineral water as the state government steps up efforts to conserve the indigenous breed and improve the health of livestock.
A livestock farm established at Chadalavada in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district is among the initiatives aimed at protecting the breed. Spread across 200 acres, the facility includes agricultural land, administrative buildings and a nine-acre pond, besides infrastructure dedicated to the health and upkeep of the cattle.
One of the notable measures at the farm is the supply of purified mineral water to the animals. Cows and calves can be vulnerable to illnesses caused by contaminated water from ponds, tanks and borewells. To reduce this risk, the farm has installed a reverse osmosis (RO) plant at a cost of Rs 9 lakh to purify water from the pond before supplying it to the cattle.
Ravi, Deputy Director of the livestock farm, said the arrangement was aimed at ensuring that the Ongole cattle receive clean and safe drinking water as part of their overall health management.
The conservation effort is also backed by a century of scientific research at the Livestock Research Centre at Lam Farm near Guntur. Established in 1926, the centre has completed 100 years of work focused on preserving and promoting the world-famous indigenous Ongole breed.
The Ongole breed had faced a serious decline in population from the mid-19th century, raising concerns over its survival. The Lam Farm centre subsequently played a key role in conservation, breed improvement, disease control and health management through scientific research and farmer-oriented initiatives.
The sustained efforts have helped expand the population of Ongole cattle across several districts, including Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Khammam and Nalgonda in Telangana.
With dedicated livestock farms, improved healthcare facilities and scientific breeding and conservation programmes, authorities are continuing efforts to protect the genetic heritage of the Ongole breed and ensure its survival for future generations.
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A Century Of Livestock Research, Lam Farm's Remarkable Contribution To Conserving Ongole Cattle Breed