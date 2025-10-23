ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh On Red Alert As Heavy Rains Lash Several Districts

According to weather department officials, a red alert has been sounded across the state with a warning of flash floods in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool districts as well as in Yanam.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a distinct low-pressure area in southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken and transform into a low-pressure zone within the next 12 hours. This apart, a surface circulation over the Andaman Sea coast is also contributing to the rains across the state.

Amaravati: A red alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh as heavy rains continue to lash several districts under the influence of a persistent low-pressure system in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Many low-lying areas have been inundated (ETV Bharat)

Officials have urged residents to remain cautious while fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds and rough conditions prevail along the coast.

Residents have been asked to remain cautious (ETV Bharat)

Due to incessant rainfall, low-lying areas in Nellore district have been completely inundated. District collector Himanshu Shukla said that rehabilitation centres have been set up to accommodate the affected families and control rooms have been set up at the Nellore collectorate and SP office to monitor the situation.

An inundated road in Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Floodwaters have overflowed at Chapta in Kammavaripalle of Ananthasagaram mandal, prompting authorities to declare a holiday in the educational institutions across the district for the second consecutive day.

Vast areas are under rainwater (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the third warning signal has been issued at Krishnapatnam port as a precautionary measure. Rainfall data in the state shows most districts have reported excess rains. A total of 8.3 cm of rainfall was recorded in Lingasamudram, 6.2 cm in Ulavapadu, 5.6 cm in Rapur, 5.3 cm in Marripadu, 4.7 cm in Udayagiri, 4.6 cm in Ananthasagaram and Kondapuram, 4.1 cm in Kovur, and 4 cm in Kodavaluru.

Most rivers are in full spate (ETV Bharat)

Incessant rains over the past five days have led to a sharp rise in Penna river water levels. Streams and rivulets are in full spate in many areas. Nalla Vagu is flowing swiftly at Yanamadala in Chejerla mandal, while Boggeru stream in Marripadu mandal and Pinneru stream in Saidapuram mandal are overflowing. Navur and Pedavagu streams in Podalakur mandal are also in spate, disrupting normal life. The rocky stream between Gudluru and Thettu has snapped traffic movement in the area.