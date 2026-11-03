ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results: Vote Counting Begins Across 92 Urban Local Bodies

Officials deployed for the counting votes in urban local bodies at a counting centre in Amaravati on Tuesday. ( Eenadu )

Amaravati: Counting of votes in the municipal elections across Andhra Pradesh began at 8 AM on Tuesday, with the results expected to be declared by 8 PM.

The verdict of around 60 lakh voters will determine the electoral fortunes of 520 candidates contesting for Mayor and Chairperson posts, besides 10,105 candidates in the fray for councillor and corporator positions. Counting is being held across 92 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state.

Of the 13 mayoral posts, the ruling alliance fielded candidates in 10 locations through the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), two through the Jana Sena Party and one through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), meanwhile, contested all 13 mayoral positions. Elections were scheduled for 87 Chairperson posts in municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, of which 17 were decided unopposed. For the remaining 70 posts, the TDP fielded candidates in 49 locations, the Jana Sena in 17 and the BJP in four. The YSRCP contested all 70 positions.