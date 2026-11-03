Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results: Vote Counting Begins Across 92 Urban Local Bodies
Verdict of 60 lakh voters to decide the fate of 520 Mayor and Chairperson candidates and 10,105 councillor and corporator aspirants; results by 8 PM.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Amaravati: Counting of votes in the municipal elections across Andhra Pradesh began at 8 AM on Tuesday, with the results expected to be declared by 8 PM.
The verdict of around 60 lakh voters will determine the electoral fortunes of 520 candidates contesting for Mayor and Chairperson posts, besides 10,105 candidates in the fray for councillor and corporator positions. Counting is being held across 92 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state.
Of the 13 mayoral posts, the ruling alliance fielded candidates in 10 locations through the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), two through the Jana Sena Party and one through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), meanwhile, contested all 13 mayoral positions.
Elections were scheduled for 87 Chairperson posts in municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, of which 17 were decided unopposed. For the remaining 70 posts, the TDP fielded candidates in 49 locations, the Jana Sena in 17 and the BJP in four. The YSRCP contested all 70 positions.
The alliance has expressed confidence that its development and welfare initiatives would translate into electoral gains. The YSRCP, for its part, expects a competitive contest in several areas.
The counting process involves bundling ballot papers according to the votes polled in each division or ward, a task estimated to take between 60 minutes and 90 minutes.
A total of 47,817 officials and staff members have been deployed for the exercise, which is being conducted at 138 counting centres across the state.
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